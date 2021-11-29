Cinema in general has had an important impact on humanity, especially thanks to the emotions that the public can experience when facing a screen with moving images. That first screening of the Lumière brothers of L’arrivée d’un train à La Ciotat (The arrival of a train to the city) in 1896 generated so much fear in viewers that even that 50-second video has been considered the first horror movie even though it doesn’t even have a set genre.

Today, to generate fear, ghosts, monsters, murderers and even natural disasters are used. But is it just trying to scare the viewer? Not necessarily, many filmmakers have taken advantage of the genre to make a tribute or a social representation. In the particular case of possessions movies, it goes far beyond religion, it’s about giving the devil a face, but it also projects the loss of innocence.

During the face-to-face version of the Feratum Film Fest 2021 that took place on November 19 and 20 in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, we had the opportunity to talk with Henry Bedwell, director of Karem, the possession -%, a tape that is part of the case of a family that was found dead in Durango in the 1980s victims of an alleged demonic possession. But part of the talk turned to the topic that he brings to the table as bullying, especially in a time when it didn’t even have a name.

These are topics that are not suddenly touched on in everyday life. Here we have a chance to expose the other […] we have to break a rule for something to break loose. So the more past the spear we are, the stronger the revenge will be. In this case, put a bullying situation of three little boys like this on a single, new, agnostic girl, when they have just arrived in a new place, but apart at a time when everyone was worth a hat. Bullying was not an issue.

Something that stands out in the film are certain technical details or creative decisions that support the viewer to transport himself to the time in which the story takes place, but it is not only about costumes and settings, but details such as the musicalization that make us feel that we are watching a movie from the eighties (type A Nightmare on Hell Street – 94% or Halloween – 92%). The also director of Blacker than the night – 10%, said that he even considered making the film in technicolor, the popular color process that films were subjected to, especially between 1930 and 1960 with the saturated levels of the color itself. .

What’s more, Junichiro hayashi, director of photography and expert in Japanese horror cinema, offered several proposals to achieve textures and lighting that would give shape to this film that could already be considered period.

Much of what I wanted to do [con la música] It was Carpenter. Emulate a lot this super eighties style that suddenly stuns, but that is how it was. And we take time […] In some particular pieces it took us a long time to find out what gave those soundtracks that special sound.

Regarding the rhythm of the film, which goes from less to more in terms of action, Bedwell explained that it was necessary to go through a process of convincing the devil with the girl, also giving a place and a time to everything that she was facing emotionally. When the characters reach a breaking point, he said, it is customary to explode both their reactions and what happens around them.

On the other hand, we also talk about the great challenges in adapting this true story for the big screen, as well as working with children’s talent, especially since they had key moments with great physical and emotional work, this with the support of Paloma Arredondo, who also trained the children of the cast to reach the tones they were looking for and to understand how to follow the indications that would lead them to each of their scenes.

Knowing that the protagonist, and at the same time antagonistic, would be a girl, I was terrified. When I started the production, I had to write it and adapt it, it had to be according to a language and a way in which we lived in the eighties. No [parecía] nothing of our own that we hire a girl who doesn’t even know that time. I tried to make it as universal as possible, hoping that people could play the convention as is. That each construction was convincing for the moment, for history, for the decade in which it is, but also that it convinces the public that it is seeing it.

Finally, Henry Bedwell He told us what terror means in his life, describing it as “the passion that moves many things.” He pointed out that somehow all the changes that the pandemic generated from the social to the personal, caused him some fear that the public would lose their sensitivity to the cinema. Horror, for Bedwell, is a genre that helps both the director and the viewer to use creativity, in addition to the fact that, culturally, horror stories are always present.