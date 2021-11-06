– Adri Arnaus (-8) has gotten off the winning car in par 5 of the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf. A triple bogey on the 5, and two separate bogeys on the 12 and 17 drowned out any chance of victory. And it is a shame, because in the other fifteen holes of the round something very similar to the Arnaus of the previous two days has been seen, quite orderly and recovering brilliantly and a ‘killer’ putt from two meters when it was time to do it. It is still a coincidence that it has been in the long holes of the course where it has been involved, but it also gives more anger, so that we are going to be fooled, because in the mentality of these players these holes are more of recovery and impulse than of another thing. Even on this course, where the risk-reward equation comes into play, especially on holes 12 and 17.

The Spaniard will leave tomorrow eight blows to the head and not even the 61 that Nino Bertasio signed on Thursday might be worth him to win … However, to Adri It was not difficult for him to try to see the bottle half full, as can be seen in the statements he made to Tengolf as soon as he handed over the card. Before even signing it, he was already giving balls and gloves to some children. The mood also counts when it comes to learning and writing down the lessons that golf and life teach, sometimes without mercy. The disappointment was more than perceptible on the face of the young Catalan, but not even for that reason did he shy away from the analysis in front of the cameras. Not everything is birdies or eagles: this type of behavior also speaks of an out of series.

And, we must insist, it is not only that he stops to attend to the media when they are badly given, but that he is able to do so with an unbeatable spirit, given the circumstances, and with great simplicity and naturalness.

By the way, far from going crazy, Arnaus He plans to maintain the same strategy as the previous days on Sunday. He knows that, as this season has gone, he would have nothing to lose with a more ‘suicidal’ way of thinking, but he will not be tempted.

– When Thomas pieters was at the highest point of his career, years 2016 and 2017, he kept coming to the Portugal Masters, a tournament that at that time was certainly not a significant event in the regular calendar of the best players. When asked why he came, he did not hesitate to give a most curious explanation: he loves frango (chicken), and much more how they cook it in this corner of Portugal, in the Algarve. He was capable, he explained, of eating it up to four times during tournament week. And it is not strange. Actually, it would be necessary to clarify: they are franguitos, small chickens, and there are some places like La Tenazinha where they embroider their roast, served simply with some finger-lickin ‘fries (it is not paid advertising of the place, we swear).

– Pep Angles (-4) needed to finish around fifth place to ensure a good category of play in 2022. At the very least, he needed a top ten to earn a spot in next week’s tournament in Dubai. And both goals have become very difficult for him after signing a 72 today on a lap in which, however, he has never thrown in the towel. Angles will start five shots from the top ten tomorrow… It doesn’t seem impossible, but the stroke has to be deep and constant.

– Callum Shinkwin (-9) promised to hit as hard as he could from the tee (and he can do a lot) in this field, also during the weekend, without saving anything. We already mentioned it yesterday. What we forgot to point out is that the stocky Englishman carries two drivers in his bag, one of them with the longer 48-inch shaft, the one that DeChambeau put into fashion again, which is the one he usually uses. Today, however, the aggressive strategy has turned against him for the first third of the field, where he almost said goodbye to his options with two bogeys and a double bogey, although later he returned and ended up signing a par card on the day .

Check the live results here