Three international stars, the talented Mexican actress and singer Danna Paola together with the award-winning duo Mau and Ricky, come together to release their new single called “Cachito”, a pop song, heavily influenced by dembow that mixes the melodious voice of the singer from “Oye Pablo”, with the unique style that characterizes the Venezuelan brothers, this being an extraordinary collaboration that promises to be another success in the catalog of the three. To listen and download “Cachito”, you can click HERE.

“This collaboration is very special. It was made with a lot of love for our fans and as its name says it has little bits of my brothers Mau, Ricky and myself. We hope you sing it, feel the beat, identify with the song and enjoy it when listening to it, ”said Danna Paola.

Behind “Cachito”, apart from the unquestionable talent and privileged voices of Danna Paola and Mau and Ricky, there is also an award-winning “Dream Team” of creators such as: JonTheProducer and Subelo Neo, it was also written by its own interpreters and Pablo Martin, Juan Morelli, Jon Leone, Freddy Montalvo and José Carlos.

The music video, meanwhile, was Danna’s original idea and shows the artist with Mau and Ricky in different scenes, following a creative and artistic line with a surreal touch. It was recorded in Mexico City under the direction of Toño Roma and produced by David Roma with the art direction of Verushka Nevarez.

Official video of “Cachito”

Danna Paola, Mau and Ricky – Cachito 2021-11-05T00: 00: 11Z

We chat with Danna Paola and Mau and Ricky

Danna Paola joined her fellow songwriters Mau and Ricky to talk with the press about this new topic and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to talk with them about it, also with a view to their respective nominations for the Latin GRAMMYs 2021. About their Collaborative topic, opportunities in the industry and precisely about that, Danna was very honest and Ricky gave a clear explanation about what collaborations take:

“When it’s a collaboration like this [Cachito] where we know each other, we respect each other and we value each other as artists, and we were also waiting for that correct song to collaborate, that’s very nice and I love it, it’s exactly what happened here and it shows when you listen to the song and watch the video. “

Danna assures that by joining a collaboration, the artist “divests himself of the typical selfishness with respect to his subjects”, and emphatically indicated that one must “learn to know how to collaborate”, especially when it is not in a forced way as sometimes happens by themes of the recording industry.

“Collaborations between women are needed”

Something that Danna Paola highlighted is that in the Spanish music industry, collaborations between women are necessary. “I would like to say it, there are issues between several women, I have called, I have searched, and the answer has been” Not now “and I am completely sure that it is necessary”.

In short, these three artists not only bring a theme that promises to warm up autumn and winter, but also a fresh and fun spirit so necessary in these rare times.

Danna Paola’s “Cachito”, along with Mau and Ricky, is now available on all digital platforms.