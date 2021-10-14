Courtesy of the Adictiva Adictiva press releases a new song

Many have waited for this moment: La Adictiva, one of the most recognized groups in Mexican music, releases unpublished material after their previous single “Llamada Perdida”, a song that premiered last February. On this occasion, they present their EP entitled “Ya solo eres mi Ex”, as a celebration of the national month in Mexico. The 7-song EP is now available on all digital music platforms, under the Anval Music label and production.

This interesting release was released simultaneously with the title track and video of the same name, “Ya solo eres mi Ex”, composed by Horacio Palencia, Nathan Rosales, Geovani Cabrera, including a team of talented musicians.

It is a song of heartbreak and overcoming when the couple’s relationship ended. Maintaining at all times the indelible stamp of La Adictiva, since it manages to transmit not only the feeling but also the passion through the lyrics. The official video of “You are only my Ex”, filmed in Mazatlán (Sinaloa), the vocalists appear in a farm interpreting the song between drinks and friends, where they show that they have turned the page of that relationship that caused so much damage to them.

“We were already crazy about releasing new music and here it is. First with our unpublished song, ‘You’re only my ex,’ which we love for the lyrics that, although it can be considered heartbreak, is also starting with more strength after a breakup. This is how it should be. In addition, we released this EP with great Mexican classics, which we are sure people will enjoy very much. He really is super cool ”, assured the vocalist of the group Jerry Corrales.

And of course, taking advantage of the National Month in Mexico, the EP includes emblematic songs from the Mexican songbook, such as: “Cielito Lindo”, “México Lindo y Querido”, “El Pajarillo”, “Guadalajara”, “Mariachi Loco” and ” Malagueña ”. Carrying once again, as they do best, the flag of their country higher than ever.

Demonstrating that theirs is live music, and that long-awaited interaction with the fans, so important for a musician, La Adictiva started a tour of different cities in Mexico and the United States after more than a year away from the stage for cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here, they haven’t wasted time singing everyone’s favorite hits, like “Lo que never sera”, “Escondidos”, “Sleeping in the wrong place” and their previous single “Llamada Perdida”. They are also achieving something they have always wanted, bringing their live music to the prestigious Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico) on November 6 and to the Domo Care in Monterrey on December 11.

In a stop during his tour of the United States, we had the opportunity to learn a little more first-hand about the new song of La Adictiva, “Ya Solo eres mi Ex”, we also took advantage of understanding more about his vision of music, which It is quickly breaking down barriers, and even with whom they would sign up for a collaboration. “Daddy Yankee, we are available!” they assured with laughter, extending an invitation to the regaeton idol.

