Interview with the Vampire will have a new adaptation in series format and little by little interesting details about its development are revealed. Through Deadline it is reported that Bailey Bass She has been hired to play Claudia, the vampire girl who for several decades started a family with Louis and Lestat; Unlike the film released in 1994, the character will now have an actress of color to embody it.

The novel of Anne Rice presents the story of an old vampire who recounts his experience as being of the night to a journalist. His testimony reveals years of sadness encapsulated in a life where death and seduction were constant. Time and time again, Louis confronted his nature as a vampire against the wishes of Lestat, who to save the kind of relationship they had made Claudia, a five-year-old girl, his equal. Due to her condition, the little girl does not grow, however, her mind reaches adulthood and her life also becomes a tragedy when she wants to be a woman but never reaches it.

Claudia will be played by Bailey Bass in the new E seriesInterview with the Vampire. The actress will make her debut in Avatar 2 as a native of Pandora, but afterwards she will have the opportunity to shine as the young vampire in the AMC adaptation. Bass will team up with Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, who will play Lestat and Louis. The first season will have a total of 8 episodes and will offer some small differences with respect to the book of Anne, the showrunner is Rolin Jones, who previously worked at Perry Mason from HBO.

Bailey Mass is a teenage actress, bigger than Kirsten Dunst when she played Claudia in Interview with the Vampire – 61%. This change in character is probably related to the issue of child sexualization; Claudia is a woman in the body of a girl, a situation that could be misinterpreted on social media if not handled carefully, resulting in a long-term scandal.

According to AMC, the series of Interview with the Vampire It will not only narrate the events of the first book, it will also focus on other details of Louis’s life described in a second interview with Daniel Malloy, a character who will also be changed for the benefit of the story. In the book Malloy is a young journalist, but now he will be an older man, someone with a vision of immortality that could contrast with Louis’. Daniel will live in the present time, with a complicated life due to the pandemic, working as a teacher through the Internet to avoid the disease.

Deadline also reports that AMC has already acquired the rights to 18 books written by Anne Rice, this with the aim of creating a franchise capable of spanning several years. Vampiric Chronicles is extensive and much loved by fans of the genre, so a series sounds quite convenient in these times where studios need successes of several seasons to stay current; Gone are the ideas of a single installment and Interview with the Vampire is just the beginning.

At the moment, no release date has been revealed for Interview with the Vampire at AMC. The adaptation will be updated to the 21st century and will deliver a production loaded with diverse talent that can reach a wider target. Will it be able to rise above the 1994 film and make way for a successful television franchise? We will find out very soon.

