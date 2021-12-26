With electricity and gas prices skyrocketing, any help in saving energy is welcome.

Today the roof tiles, rooftops and walls of houses, especially in hot areas, are coated with paint of a light color or cold color, which cools homes by reflecting sunlight.

We can see it in the typical Andalusian villages with white houses, for example.

These systems also emit part of the absorbed solar heat in the form of thermal-infrared radiation. It is a natural process called radiative cooling, where thermal-infrared light is radiated off the surface.

The problem with many of the cold roof systems on the market today is that they continue to radiate heat in winter, so you have to spend more money on heating.

That’s the key: they either cool or heat, but they can’t do both … until now.

Scientist Junquiao Wu, professor of science and engineering at the University of Berkeley, has invented a roof covering that repels heat in summer and absorbs it in winter.

Metals are generally good conductors of electricity and heat. In 2017, Wu and his research team discovered that electrons of vanadium dioxide they behave like a metal in the face of electricity but as an insulator in the face of heat.

That is, they conduct electricity well without conducting a lot of heat. “This behavior is in contrast to most other metals, where electrons conduct heat and electricity proportionally,” Wu explained.

Another characteristic of vanadium dioxide is that below 67 degrees Celsius it is transparent to thermal infrared light, and therefore does not absorb it. But above that temperature It goes into a metallic state and absorbs thermal infrared light.

Therefore we have a metal that does not emit heat when electricity passes through, and that absorbs or reflects infrared light, depending on the temperature.

They developed a material based on vanadium dioxide which they placed on an adhesive tape, to fix it to the roof.

They took measurements over several months, and then used mathematical models to extrapolate these results to American cities with 15 different climates.

They discovered that with this coating energy was saved (heating and air conditioning) throughout the year, in 12 of the 15 climatic zones.

The average saving was 10% electricity. It is an important fact, because saving 10% of the electricity bill all year round for a lifetime, in exchange for covering the roof with a metallic material, seems a fairly clear advantage.

Now they are going to test it with full roofs, instead of small samples.

In addition, this new material has other applications. For example it can be used as a hermetic protective coating To extend the life of mobile and laptop batteries.

Also to protect satellites and cars from extremely high or low temperatures.