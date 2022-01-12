01/12/2022 at 09:09 CET

Teresa Dominguez

The National Police investigates the gang rape of a woman occurred on January 2 in Mislata (Valencia), and in which they would have participated between four and six men the ones researchers are now trying to identify. The events are being investigated by agents of the Unit for Attention to the Family and Women (UFAM), after the woman denounced the events that occurred at the beginning of last week.

According to the information that Levante-EMV has had access to, the woman, 39 years old and mentally disabled, would have been suffering sexual abuse on different occasions by one of those now denounced, although he had never denounced for fear of reprisals.

In those previous cases, according to the woman, the sexual attacks would have occurred just when his sentimental partner was absent from the place where they live, in a slumTherefore, the aggressor took advantage of those moments in which she was left alone to commit the abuses.

However, last day 3, it would have been the same aggressor on the other occasions and between three and five other friends of hers who would have taken her to a field near the point where they all reside and would have sexually assaulted her. The woman has reported to the National Police that it was the six who raped her in circumstances that are now being investigated.

At the moment, the Police have not yet arrested any of the denounced, since the investigation has just begun and there are still many points to be clarified. The woman has already been recognized in a hospitalAccording to the sources consulted, although it has not transpired whether the doctors have confirmed the finding of injuries compatible with the events reported by the woman, high vulnerability.