Facebook anticipates that its investment in Facebook Reality Labs will reduce global operating profits by about $ 10 billion this year. The unit will focus on the platform’s ambitions for the Facebook metaverse.

Facebook will invest at least 10 billion dollars (more than 8,500 million euros) in its Reality Labs project, which works in the ambitions that have to do with the creation of a metaverse by the social media giant.

“We expect that our investment in Facebook Reality Labs will reduce our global operating profit in 2021 by approximately 10 billion dollars,” said David Wehner of Facebook on Monday in the statement in which the company’s results were released. .

“We are committed to the idea of ​​bringing these long-term plans to life and we look forward to increasing our investments over the next few years,” he added.

The metaverse of Facebook, according to the current plans of this social network, will translate into shared virtual spaces which people will be able to access through the Internet using virtual reality and augmented reality devices.

Facebook President Mark Zuckerberg has made this word fashionable to the point where the company appears to be considering changing its name to reflect its approach to this concept. The founder of Facebook has also acknowledged, on the other hand, that the idea will not pay any short-term benefits.

“It is not an investment that is going to be profitable for us in the near future,” Zuckerberg told analysts, according to .. “But basically we believe that the metaverse is going to be the successor of the mobile internet“.

The social media giant will also begin publishing Facebook Reality Labs’ financial results as a separate unit.

These developments come as Facebook warns of “significant uncertainty” in the next quarter “in light of the continuing headwinds stemming from changes to Apple’s iOS 14, as well as macroeconomic factors related to COVID,” he explained. the company in the statement of results.

Apple introduced privacy changes earlier this year that force app developers to ask users for permission before tracking them, a move that has affected advertisers.

Total Facebook revenue increased to $ 29.01 billion in the third quarter, up from $ 21.47 billion a year ago, beating analysts’ expectations of $ 29.57 billion in revenue.

The Facebook results were released on the same day that more than a dozen media outlets published information based on internal Facebook documents leaked by whistleblower Francis Haugen, which has put the spotlight on the social media giant. .

The documents (known as the Facebook Papers or Facebook Papers) reveal controversial practices at the company, including how it classifies countries at different levels to decide how to moderate content.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by David Vázquez.