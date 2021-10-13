Updated on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – 15:30

The sum of the State investment plus that of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism for 2022 amounts to 11,841 million euros, 2.7% more than in 2021.

The total credits assigned to the Infrastructure and Resilient Ecosystems policy, discounting the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR), amount to 7,040 million euros, 3.9% more than in 2021. The MRR funds will contribute 4,801 million euros to this policy, which represents total credits for 2022 of 11,841 million euros, This figure is practically similar – 2.7% more – than the 11,527 million euros last year.

Part of the MRR funds will be used for transfers to public companies so that they are the ones that carry out investment actions in the field of transport: ADIF receive 1,005 million euros, ADIF-Alta Velocity, 631 million euros; Enaire, 40 million euros ;, Renfe Viajeros, 16 million, and Puertos del Estado, 76 million.

Altogether, investment in railway infrastructure will amount to 5,442 million euros, 20% more than this year. Of these, 2,833 million will be dedicated to the conventional network and 2,591 to high speed.

2.204 million will be allocated to roads (2,175 in this year’s budget), of which 1,152 million will be allocated to conserving the network. More than 927 million will go to ports, compared to 1,003 this year; airports will receive 829 million euros, while hydraulic infrastructures will take 995 million euros (766 in 2021).

The bottom of Ecological Restoration and Resilience to Receive 891 millions of euros. Within the provisions of this policy, investments represent 3,512 million euros.

From the budget, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda will have 8,353 million euros in 2022, of which 2,417 million euros correspond to investments. For his part, Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, count on 3,477 million euros in 2022, of which 1,095 million euros correspond to investments.

