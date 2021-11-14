The decrease in Bitcoin reserves on crypto exchanges shows that investors are not ready to sell Investors’ curiosity grows!

To better understand, the Bitcoin reserves held by crypto exchanges are a way of measuring investor sentiment in the market. That is, it can show when investors are ready to sell.

Since August, investor sentiment has been shown to be positive regarding the future of Bitcoin. For those who are less willing to put aside their market shares.

Indeed, Bitcoin has had an extraordinarily strong week. Consolidating between $ 59,743 and $ 64,242, maintaining almost all the gains of October.

Bitcoin reserves held by crypto exchanges

According to a report by Glassnode, it is shown that the supply in centralized exchanges has continued to fall in the fourth quarter of 2021. The report showed that daily withdrawals reached 5K BTC.

#Bitcoin hovers just below ATH, as investor sentiment onchain remains extremely strong Long-Term Holders take modest profits, onchain activity suggests an early stage bull market in play, and hashrate recovers by 95% Read our analysis in The Week Onchainhttps: //t.co/unaRv516PS – glassnode (@glassnode) November 8, 2021

That is to say, it indicates that the market is in the phase of “intelligent accumulation of money”. In this phase, investors are buying as many Bitcoins as possible and then consolidating their holdings in anticipation of better prices.

By the way, BTC investors are putting off selling their assets pending better market conditions. Against previous trends in bear markets.

Ultimately, this is expected to continue until at least December. By then, market analysts speculate that the price of the digital asset would peak at $ 100,000.

Bitcoin acts as an inflation hedge for investors

In this regard, Juthica Chou, head of OTC Options Operations and Bank Kraken, explained that Bitcoin represents a hedge against pandemic inflation.

However, people need to understand the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market. And he emphasized that investors should consider their risk tolerance before allocating Bitcoin to their wallet.

Similarly, in a Bloomberg segment, crypto analyst Vildana Hajric expressed that Bitcoin’s outstanding performance in recent days was predictable. He noted, investors who believe that a recovery from the pandemic would lead to higher inflation are hoarding cryptocurrency as a hedge.

Similarly, Kapil Rathi, CEO of CrossTower, said: “Institutions have definitely been starting or increasing allocations to Bitcoin recently.”

Finally, more and more investors believe that the change that Bitcoin brings should not be ignored.



