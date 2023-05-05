Investors Sue Company Over Breakup With Kanye West

If you thought that the novel between Adidas and Kanye West (the artist today known as Ye) had ended… you are wrong. We are entering a new chapter: investors are suing the company for the breakup.

Let’s remember: Adidas broke up in October 2022 with the American musician and producer, due to his problematic behavior, which included anti-Semitic comments on social networks.

Now, according to the BBC, a group of investors has filed a lawsuit against the German company, alleging that it knew since 2018 that working with West was a risk.

A time bomb called Kanye West

The legal action was filed before a federal court in Oregon, United States, and seeks to represent investors who purchased Adidas securities between May 3, 2018 and February 21 of this year. It’s not just going against the company, but its former CEO, Kasper Rorsted.

“Adidas ignored serious problems related to the association with Ye”, finally affecting the partners, says Bloomberg, quoted by Business of Fashion.

Kanye West (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images/File)

It only alluded “generally to the risks,” rather than “stating that the company had actually considered terminating the partnership, as a result of West’s personal behavior.”

Kanye West, who pushed his Yeezy sneaker model at both companies, problematically left Nike and is now leaving Adidas.

What will Adidas do with the remaining Yeezy products?

Adidas Yeezy Sneakers

After concluding the link, the company with the three stripes continued to accept Yeezy productions from various suppliers. Adidas is considering selling them and donating the proceeds to charity.

There is talk of a total of 1,300 million dollars. A very hard blow for the company of German origin.

Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, suggested according to Bloomberg that the company could try to sell already produced shoes, but also destroy them. The sure thing: “There is no other business with Yeezy on the market.”