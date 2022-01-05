No one would have seen it coming, but Invincible – 100% became one of the most successful shows on Prime Video. The animated series, about a young man learning to follow in his father’s footsteps as a superhero, became a darling of the public and managed to be renewed for two more installments after a few weeks of its launch. Now, the protagonist, Steven Yeun, explains what we can expect from the new episodes.

Do not miss: Robert Kirkman promises that the live-action of Invincible will be independent of the animated series

In an interview with Collider, Steven yeun, who plays Mark in Invincible, explained that, although he has not yet started recording his dialogue for the second season, he has talked about it with creator Robert Kirkman. He says that, just like in the comics, we just have to wait for an even more surprising story, since only a small part of the original material was adapted:

We haven’t started yet. I know we are going to start very soon. I’ve talked to Robert here and there. He’s super excited about it. He thinks season two is going to be even better than the first, which I have no doubt about. If you go to the original material, Invincible is an incredible comic and just thinking about the whole story that is not yet told about it, it is going to be amazing. I am very excited about it.

At the moment, it is not yet known when we can expect the second season of Invincible – 100%. As you surely know, the show concluded its first installment with the epic confrontation between Mark and his father, Omniman, when it was revealed that he is an alien infiltrated on Earth whose purpose is to facilitate the invasion of the planet at the hands of the extraterrestrial species to which they both belong.

Yeun had an excellent year. The actor, who previously worked with Kirkman on The Walking Dead -%, where he played a survivor of the zombie pandemic, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in Minari – 100%. In that film he plays a Korean immigrant who, in the middle of the last century, moves to the United States and decides to set up his own farm, which causes great tension in his family because of how desperate he is to follow the so-called “American dream”.

We recommend: The Boys: Hypocrisy of companies with LGBT audiences will be explored in the third season

Even if Invincible is another series of superheroes, in a context in which that genre has apparently saturated the cinema and television, the public responded very well to the more mature character that is given to the characters in the show. Not that he doesn’t have a sense of humor, since the protagonists are mostly teenagers, but the animation has allowed him to give a very specific meaning to the explicit violence it contains.

The first season of Invincible – 100% is now available on Prime Video. It is not yet known when the new episodes will arrive, but if the cast is soon to shoot their lines, the animation is most likely already advanced. Most likely they will be published no later than fall 2022 or even summer depending on how the other many productions of that platform go like the third season of The Boys – 95%.

Continue reading: Invincible: Creator said his evil Superman saved the series

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');