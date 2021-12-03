In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have to give a gift to an invisible friend and you have set a limit of 20 euros, these technological gifts are perfect.

The invisible friend gifts can be a lot of fun, especially when they give you something that you did not expect or is very useful. But doing them can be a headache, especially if you don’t know the other person well. And if you know him, too.

To try to alleviate that social pressure we have chosen some perfect products to give to an invisible friend. Useful technology products that you will use many times or even every day.

These products are cheap and since normally the invisible friend gifts are usually around 20 euros at most, none of the following exceeds the figure of 20 euros. If you don’t want them to be technological, at BusinessInsider you have other options.

In addition, they are available on Amazon, so if you have a Prime account it will arrive quickly and at no cost.

Anker wireless charger

Anker PowerWave Pad at Amazon

One of the most useful products if the person receiving the gift has a mobile with wireless charging. This charger Anker PowerWave Pad it is compatible with any smartphone with Qi technology.

It charges at a maximum power of 10W, making it perfect for both Android phones and iPhones. Its price is 17.99 euros, although now there is a coupon that lowers 10%.

Energy Sistem Urban Box 2

Energy Sistem Urban Box 2 at Amazon

The bluetooth speaker Energy Sistem Urban Box 2 It is perfect for a person who likes to listen to music outdoors.

It is a wireless speaker compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, with USB connection and with a microSD card reader to play MP3. It even has FM radio. Its price is only 17 euros on Amazon.

UGREEN car charger

UGREEN car charger on Amazon

East UGREEN car charger It is the typical product that you do not miss until you have it. An adapter for the car plug that has two USB ports compatible with Quick Charge 3.0.

It reaches a power of 36W or 18W for each output when both are in use. Its price is less than 19 euros.

Anti RFID Teehon wallet

Anti RFID Teehon Wallet at Amazon

A men’s wallet is always a good gift. In addition, this portfolio of the brand Teehon It has a layer of anti RFID protection so that cards cannot be read or cloned.

This wallet has space for 16 cards, bills and coins. It also costs less than 18 euros.

Charmast Mini Power Bank

Charmast Mini Power Bank at Amazon

Batteries are important tools when you are away from home for a long time and use your mobile at all times. So this battery Charmast Mini Power Bank is perfect: it is very small, about the size of a card and has a capacity of 10,400mAh.

Its price is 19.54 euros as soon as you use the discount coupon that you find on its Amazon page.

TP-Link TAPO P100

TP-Link TAPO P100 on Amazon

The popularity of plugs and smart bulbs has caused many people to dive into the world of connected homes. That is why these types of products such as this smart plug TP-Link Tapo P100 they are so popular.

If your budget is 20 euros, although you do not have to spend everything, you can buy two of these plugs. Its price is only 9.99 euros.

Yoozon LED Ring

Yoozon LED Ring Light at Amazon

If you have to give a gift to a person obsessed with social networks, this Yoozon LED ring light 25 centimeters is the perfect gift.

It has a support for the mobile, it works via USB and you can control the brightness and tonality of the white light it generates. Its price is 16.99 euros.

Gamurry Wireless Headphones

Gamurry Wireless Headphones at Amazon

The Gamurry fully wireless headphones They are one of the cheapest you can buy on Amazon, perfect for a person who wants to try to eliminate cables from his life.

They have touch controls for playback, Bluetooth 5.1, autonomy of 4 hours and a charging box capable of recharging them 4 or 5 times. In Amazon they will only cost you 17.99 euros.

Choosfresk tactile gloves

Choosfresk Tactile Gloves at Amazon

A perfect gift now that the cold is present and that we have not yet reached winter. These Choosfresk tactile gloves They are warm and feature fabric-covered index and thumb tips to control touchscreens.

It only costs 13.99 euros and they are available in 3 colors.

3 in 1 Raviad Cable

Raviad 3-in-1 Cable at Amazon

East RAVIAD 3-in-1 cable it’s perfect for people you know have more than one device with different connections. It has a traditional USB-A connection that you put into a computer or power adapter. On the other side you have a microUSB, USB-C and Lightning connection.

A very useful cable that you can give away for only 5.51 euros.

