

The US announced a boycott of the Olympics. of Winter but not as rigorous as that of 1980.

Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / . / .

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) “understands and respects” the decision made by the United States to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, but Its first objective is that “the best athletes in the world” are present in competition, said this Tuesday the Spanish Juan Antonio Samaranch, president of the IOC Coordination Commission for those Games.

“We always ask politicians for the utmost respect for our independence. We have known the decision of the United States, we understand and respect it, just like that of any other country. We can only say that we are happy that all the best athletes in the world will be at the Olympic Village and participate in the Games in 59 days, ”said Samaranch.

The United States on Monday decreed a diplomatic boycott of the Games on the grounds of the lack of respect for human rights in China. His gesture implies that no representative of his government will travel to Beijing during the competition, but the athletes will do so and will receive support “from home.”

After a meeting of the IOC Executive Commission, Samaranch also referred to the situation of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, about whose whereabouts and state of health There are doubts after she denounced on a social network that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had subjected her to sexual abuse.

“The most important thing is to help her solve the problems she has. We want to focus on your well-being and hope that the results will come soon. and that we can see her and share some moments with her in Beijing very soon, “said the sports manager.

The IOC maintained in the past two days videoconferences with Peng, in which he found her “apparently fine”, But the player could not be located by the authorities of the women’s tennis circuit, which have canceled their competitions in China.

“It is a situation with many implications for a three-time Olympian athlete that he is first and foremost a person ”, Samaranch stressed. “We should all keep its welfare in mind and not use it for any other purpose. It is what we believe ”.

The ‘quiet diplomacy’ the agency claims to employ in this case “It is a very powerful tool in situations of this caliber”He said, after recalling that it already bore fruit last August in Afghanistan to remove athletes from the country who wanted to do so after the Taliban took power.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams, also present at the press conference, noted that while They cannot “give certainty” nor do they know why Peng could not be located by other agencies, they have the feeling that “the road map” they have chosen, based on personal treatment, works.

Adams also assured that if there are participants in the Beijing Games who want to express their opinions on this or another case, they may do so according to the IOC regulations, that is, in a mixed zone or before competing, not during sports events or on the podium.

“We guarantee the full right of athletes to express their opinions. On a hypothetical question regarding what they say in a concrete example, we have to wait ”, he said.

Juan Antonio Samaranch affirmed that there is no possible situation related to the pandemic that could lead to the suspension of the Beijing Games.

“We are very confident in that regard. We are prepared for any contingency ”, said.

In the same vein, the Swiss Christophe Dubi, general director of the IOC for the Olympic Games, spoke about the possible threat of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We want to be sure that we are prepared to face any situation that arises, any scenario. No matter what happens, we are flexible, “he said.

The IOC Executive approved, as it did for Tokyo 2020, that no athlete or team that cannot compete due to covid will be disqualified and that he will be awarded the minimum result that he would have obtained if he had been able to do so; Thus, if he cannot dispute a final for testing positive, he will receive the silver medal.

Regarding the organization of the Games, Samaranch assured that they are “fully up and running”, with “first class facilities”.

“They are an example, even before the Games start,” he pointed out, and recalled that “only 26% of the places are awarded” so these days the best athletes in the world are working on their qualification options.

Read also:

– Boycott China: The United States decides not to send delegates to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

– The United States made history and equaled the record with the most native players in a Champions League campaign