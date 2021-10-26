Owners and tenants, against Keys and news of the new Housing Law

The approval of the Housing Law has never been only a social issue, but also a political issue in which the two partners, but especially United Podemos, played a good part of the credit before their electorate. Both, PSOE and UP, have shown this during the year that the negotiations have lasted to carry it out and that rivalry has been evident even after the agreement and the approval of the Council of Ministers.

Thus, while the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Rachel Sanchez, gave an account of the norm at the press conference after the meeting on Tuesday, the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, he counter-scheduled the appearance by publishing a video on Twitter in which he claimed, among other things, his share of responsibility in the future law.

“Today I wanted to give you good news and that is that the Council of Ministers has approved the first housing law of democracy in our country. A regulation that we have worked on for many months,” began the secretary general of Podemos.

“For the first time, this law, assuming an absolute change of paradigm, will allow us to advance in the guarantee of the right to housing and it will allow us to put an end to real estate speculation, which is one of the great scourges in our country” , continued his intervention.

For a little over four minutes, Belarra outlines the milestones of the future regulation and especially highlights the initiatives to intervene in rental prices. “This measure is essential and I think it is very well designed because it protects the tenants, who are the weakest part of the equation; makes it easy for small owners, who are going to freeze their rents and at the same time receive tax incentives to lower their prices, and also requires the necessary co-responsibility of large owners because it will allow those who are doing business with housing in our country will lend a little shoulder and allow us to have affordable housing for the whole of the citizen, “he assures in this regard.

In the wake of Pablo Iglesias

In this way, Belarra transfers the rivalry that both partners have maintained in the last days of the negotiations on the labor reform to the sphere of housing policy. “I think this is not a content problem, it is a visibility problem,” said the former vice president and former secretary general of Podemos last night. Pablo Iglesias, during a radio intervention.

His words, which then refer to the confrontation between the Vice President of Labor, Yolanda daz (UP), and the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia calvio (PSOE), for their participation in the negotiations for the labor reform, also found meaning hours later in the actions of Belarra.

An action that, in addition, replicates the strategy that Iglesias himself carried out last December on account of the decree to paralyze evictions. At that time, the then vice president used the famous social network to counterprogram the then Minister of Transport, Jos Luis balos, while the latter gave an account of the emergency decree in the face of the pandemic.

Beyond the forms, the Belarra video has not provided any new details about the content of the standard. At the time that the Minister of Social Rights published her tweet, the Minister Raquel Snchez was working after the Council of Ministers to ensure that the future Housing Law guarantees the “legal security of the owner and does not threaten private property”. On the contrary, Sánchez believes that it offers a “homogeneous and stable” framework for the market throughout the country and rules out that it “poses a risk to investment funds and their interests in our country.”

Keys to the law

The regulations permanently protect the public stock of social housing, which may not be alienated. In addition, it introduces the concept of incentivized affordable housing privately owned, which grant “tax benefits or any other kind” for owners who offer a rental at reduced prices.

To mobilize housing and avoid empty floors, the draft establishes surcharges of up to 150% to the IBI in the liquid installment. In this way, the range of 50% currently allowed is opened up to 150%. This maximum surcharge will be applied to unoccupied dwellings for more than two years and to owners who own a minimum of four dwellings in the same municipality.

Minister Sanchez has insisted that the draft of the Housing Law “allows to reconcile the interests of the tenants but also of the owners,” since it also offers tax benefits for small holders, those with less than ten residential properties.

In this sense, the Government intends to fiscally stimulate the rental of residential housing in an affordable way with deductions ranging from 50% to 90% in the Personal Income Tax (IRPF).

In stressed areas in which landlords lower their rent by 5% compared to the previous contract, the bonus will amount to 90%. The deduction will be 70% if renting for the first time to young people between 18 and 35 years old in those stressed areas. If rehabilitation or improvement works have been carried out on the property, the discount will be 60%.

Stressed areas

Likewise, owners who sign a contract of at least 10 years will be able to get rid of the price freeze in stressed areas and will be able to increase the rent up to 10% in exchange for extending the duration of the contract. In addition, in these areas the tenant may extend his contract for three more years than is currently contemplated, maintaining the same conditions, thereby ensuring that the rent alone rises with the CPI for a longer period.

The local administrations will be in charge of defining the declaration of stressed areas, e.g.for a period of three years, although it may be extended from year to year if circumstances arise. The declaration of a stressed area will imply the articulation of a “specific plan to guide the actions and reverse the imbalances”. It also provides for an exceptional mechanism to contain and lower prices in these areas.

However, there is a moratorium of 18 months from the approval of the law until the price reference index governs in stressed areas, since, according to the minister, it is a “complex” system that requires analyzing each specific area and, therefore, to do so with “rigor” take a while, although he added that these 18 months is a “maximum” period.

The draft will also oblige reserve 30% of the urbanized land for protected housing, but “the corresponding compensations will be given when acquired rights are affected”. Of that percentage, there is the possibility that half of it goes to social rent.

The Executive thus intends to expand the public housing stock, which is currently limited to some 290,000 homes, with a coverage of 1.6% of people, compared to 10% of the surrounding countries. For this, the cooperation of local administrations will be sought, but also public-private collaboration with the entities and agents of the sector, as Sánchez has pointed out.

