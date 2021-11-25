In the market that there are different options is always good news for users, and an example of this is the battle that we are going to live between Tesla and Ionity from which electric vehicles are going to come out well charged.

Ionity is the leading high-power charging network in Europe. The company’s services offer open technology to drivers of all brands of electric vehicles and is present in 24 countries in Europe.

What’s the point? Well, what did they just announce today? a combined investment of € 700 million by its current shareholders and a new partner to drive the growth and expansion plans of the Ionity network across the continent.

This increase in the budget will allow the company increase the number of 350kW high-power charging points by more than four times current stocks, reaching 7,000 charging points by 2025.

The new charging points will be located not only on highways, but also close to major cities and along the busiest major roads, in order to truly be a point of interest for EV drivers.

Future locations will be built with a higher average of six to twelve charging points, which will allow for each station to have twice as many cars charging.

In addition, existing sites along routes with high demand for recharging will be upgraded with additional recharging points, so as not to leave outdated stations.

These measures will improve the customer’s charging experience and ensure that the Ionity network is prepared for the growing demand for electric vehicle charging that grows every year.

The company justifies this investment in that the electrification of the mobility sector is crucial to achieve the zero-emission targets of the Paris Agreement and COP22.

And since most of cars powered by fossil fuels must be replaced by electric vehicles in the next ten years, a massive expansion of the charging infrastructure that is powered by 100% renewable energy is essential.

With this increase in charging points and with the aim of reaching all the countries of the European Union, Ionity is the company called to be Tesla’s competition, which was taking the credit of working more than any other for bringing chargers to everybody.