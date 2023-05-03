iOS 17 would not be available for these iPhone models

There is tremendous expectation around the next WWDC 2023 of Manzana, since everything indicates that there they will show their new Mixed Reality device for the first time. But there is also an obvious protagonist that will obviously be revealed in the framework of that event: iOS 17.

This conference since its inception has practically been the usual framework for presenting all the news of the mobile operating system of the boys from Cupertino. But also in recent years it has become the scene of some other not always related announcements.

This is how we have reached this curious crossroads, where all the signs, leaks, rumors and reports point to Apple showing us for the first time its long-delayed viewer that will combine Virtual Reality (VR) with Augmented Reality (AR), being in strict sense then a Mixed Reality (MR) device.

But even before all this avalanche of unconfirmed news began, what was certain was that everything related to the also expected iOS 17 would finally be known. An operating system that has the mission of improving substantially in relation to the version former.

Unfortunately there is also an element of high uncertainty. Since Apple would also end up indirectly announcing with its announcement of this operating system which model of your smartphone will no longer be eligible for this update.

These are the iPhone models that would no longer receive their update to iOS 17

To find out which models will be out of coverage with the new operating system, it is enough to remember what happened last year when iOS 16 arrived, which was launched in 2022 along with the iPhone 14 family.

At that time, the company removed the support and compatibility of its mobile operating system with the iPhone 6S and all iPhone 7. So it is more than obvious that none of them or any older phone will receive iOS 17.

And now that we will advance one more generation with the launch of the new smartphone for this year, then the list would go to its smaller brothers, which now would not have support for iOS 17 either. This would potentially affect the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Although nothing is written and there are rumors that these two models could receive the update. For now, the list of devices that will almost certainly be able to install iOS 17 is extensive and is made up of these models:

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13mini

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

It will be necessary to wait for the WWDC on June 5, 2023 to verify it.