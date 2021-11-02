On October 21, the IOTA Foundation announced the launch of the beta version of the Smart Contracts functionality on its network. The relevance of this step is its impact on network interoperability. We tell you the details!

It is a vital component for IOTA

As many will know, smart contracts continue to be a fundamental part of the crypto market; especially when we consider that they are responsible for the decentralization of crypto assets and eliminated third parties in transactions.

And, right there, lies the importance of this beta release by the IOTA Foundation. It is worth remembering that IOTA emerged with the goal of supporting the Internet of Things, or better known as IoT.

In particular, IOTA’s key innovation is Tangle, a node system used to confirm transactions. And as such, IOTA is looking for Tangle to remain the fastest and most efficient compared to the rest of the Blockchains.

The IOTA Foundation, for its part, focuses on open source research and development initiatives to drive adoption in the distributed ledger technology space.

What are you looking for with this beta?

According to its official statement, “With the beta launch of IOTA Smart Contracts, the IOTA Foundation takes a great leap towards adding a new utility layer to IOTA… by offering unlimited possibilities to create decentralized applications (dApps) and other Web3 Innovations ».

Therefore, the goal of this beta is to address some of the drawbacks of existing solutions, such as pricing, scalability, interoperability, etc.

And, just with this in mind, IOTA Smart Contracts are compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and any Smart Contract in Solidity.

Thus, according to CoinTelegraph, Dominik Schiener, co-founder and president of the IOTA Foundation, «… smart contracts also allow the free transfer of assets through chains …, which it offers to the IOTA ecosystem, and to any other interested person , unprecedented opportunities in terms of utility, compositional capacity and scalability.

In this way, Schiener considers that IOTA smart contracts differ from the rest in low, predictable and transparent fees.

