Do you want to show off your mobile? Well now you can take home the best Apple iPhone with a limited discount: the iPhone 13 Pro Max, discounted at Amazon.

If you are looking for a good gift from Kings for yourself or for someone else and you don’t care about the budget, a new terminal is always a good option. And if it’s from Apple, so much the better! And it is that Apple is the brand of portable devices par excellence.

And good news: now you can get the best Apple iPhone to date, either as a gift or self-gift, with a good discount. We are talking about the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has a discount of 50 euros on Amazon.

The new iPhone 13 Pro boasts the biggest leap in camera quality in Apple history with new cinematic video recording, the A15 Bionic processor and a large 6.1-inch 120Hz screen.

The official price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 1,259 euros in the Apple Store, but if you take advantage of this temporary offer from Amazon you can save 50 euros and take it home for 1,209 euros. An offer available until the units are sold out.

Amazon guarantees that you will receive the iPhone 13 Pro Max before Reyes, so it can be an ideal gift for these dates. And if you become a member of Amazon Prime you can enjoy free shipping in one day and this new iPhone 13 Pro Max will arrive tomorrow. You can also enjoy all the benefits of being a member of Amazon Prime completely free for 30 days.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best iPhone Apple has ever released to date, the same in specs as the iPhone 13 Pro but with much longer battery life: up to 28 hours of video playback. And with a 5G connection!

It works with an A15 Bionic Chip and boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion and Cinema Mode, with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in movies.

It has three 12MP cameras, telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-wide angle, LiDAR scanner, x6 optical zoom range and macro photography, as well as a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. You can also record in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

You know: if you want a good gift from Kings, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a sure guarantee, and more if it costs 50 euros less. Get the best Apple iPhone with a discount only for a limited time.

