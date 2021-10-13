In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new iPhone of 2021 is officially available, although the reality is that it is difficult to get it in the short term. Taking into account the reduction in the iPhone 12 of some stores, it may be an interesting option.

As every year, Apple has renewed its iPhone in September, although this time the situation is quite different due to the shortage of chips and the bottleneck that affects world trade, especially shipping. That has made the stock of its new iPads and mobiles quite scarce just a few weeks after its launch.

For example, although the iPhone 13 is for sale on Amazon, shipping will take a few weeks and not only that, but it is also not available in all its versions and colors, a major problem that has spoiled the party of this brand just before of the Christmas campaign.

Fortunately For all Apple fans who need to renew their mobile two years or more, the one that is for sale is the iPhone 12, and also much cheaper. The 128GB edition is now lowered to 829 euros in blue, the most demanded.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

There are certain differences between the iPhone 13 and 12, although they are not as many as in previous years. Improvements in the camera, screen and battery, but not much more, and the leap that Apple made last year was already quite important.

With 5G, WiFi 6 and OLED screen, there are many reasons to buy the iPhone 12 instead of the 13, in addition to the cheaper price, of course, and as we could see in its analysis, the performance of the 2020 model is very good at all levels.

What’s more, shipping is much faster, in just 2-3 business days from the moment of purchase if you have an Amazon Prime account, without endless waits with more than probable delays in delivery.

It is not known how much the iPhone 13 can be bought normally, since even in many Apple Stores they are having very limited units at this point.

