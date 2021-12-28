Cryptocurrency mining is one of the most important activities sustaining the market. And recently it has had serious problems from the regulators of several quite important countries. One of the most widely reported cases is that of China, which recently banned cryptocurrency mining in the country and closed mining centers.

China’s ban caused the largest mining migration in history. Chinese miners left the country looking for new sites to reactivate mining activities, the prices of the machines fell dramatically and the value of the price of the main cryptocurrencies was also affected.

In addition to the previous conflicts, the regulation caused the conversation about energy consumption and the environment to become much more recurrent throughout the world. After China’s measures, several countries questioned whether it was really appropriate to allow this kind of activity and some have decided not to, among them is Iran, as one of the most recent.

The president of Iran’s largest power company recently reported that with the goal of reducing the amount of power consumption in Iran, the country will shut down cryptocurrency mines once again. This measure is expected to significantly reduce the plant’s liquid fuel consumption.

The energy minister has taken action

The issue of cryptocurrency mining and Iran is not recent. For some time now, the energy minister has been implementing different measures that will serve to reduce the use of liquid fuel used by power plants in the country. These measures have started to be applied since last month and will intensify over time.

Among the actions carried out by the energy ministry is the total cut of supply to the mining farms, they have also closed the electricity poles in the areas where there is a significant power surge. This, in addition to keeping a strict control of energy consumption throughout the country. This way they will be able to notice the anomalies and take action on the matter.

According to the data recently supplied, 70% of the fuel that Iran consumes is used for the consumption of the citizens. But this amount has increased dramatically after mining has become more prevalent. For this reason, it is expected that with the measures taken, electricity consumption will be reduced by at least 40%.

In addition, the projects that are being developed have the objective of putting a heavy hand on cryptocurrency miners who operate illegally. After the anti-mining measures were reported, news broke that 222,000 cryptocurrency mining equipment belonging to illegal miners had been seized.

For Iran, the existence of this type of miners is something quite problematic. First, because they consume a lot of energy, and the country’s electrical systems are not fully prepared for that amount of energy consumed. In addition, many of the miners connect to electricity illegally, this puts the safety of citizens at risk as it can cause fires, overloads and much more.

And one of the most recurring problems is energy theft. It has been reported that a large number of illegal miners are stealing energy to mine cryptocurrencies. This generates large losses for the electricity companies and the country is trying to counteract it.

The measures will become more severe

The case of cryptocurrency mining in Iran is quite serious. According to the data handled so far, this is one of the countries with the highest amount of mining in the world. Of course, after China at the time and now the United States, which is also one of the countries where mining is quite high.

Notably, this is not the first time that Iran has applied a ban on cryptocurrency mining. On previous occasions it had been a temporary ban during the summer. This was related because during this time the temperatures rise and in the houses people consume more energy by air conditioners and other devices.

After the summer ended, energy consumption was regularized and Iran lifted the ban. But now it seems that they will not give their arm to twist. Cryptocurrency mining is becoming more and more common and this causes energy consumption to increase making everything more troublesome.

Although until now there has been no talk of a definitive and total ban, it is a possibility that is not ruled out. China hasn’t done it anymore, and the trend could become massive.