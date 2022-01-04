01/04/2022 at 20:00 CET

Rayo Vallecano cautiously faces the round of 32 tie against Mirandés, team led by Andoni Iraola two seasons ago and with whom he reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, a competition in which he has high hopes this course.

Rayo arrives at the cup meeting after falling against Atlético de Madrid in the “worst game of the season”, as recognized by the players and coaching staff at the end of the duel, who hope that the change of competition will be good for them to refresh ideas in this beginning of the year.

In that match, Rayo was conditioned by the covid outbreak that prevented four footballers from playing and caused as many to arrive at the meeting without practically training, something they hope will not affect this cup match.

The Cup is a tournament that Andoni Iraola likes a lot. As a player for Athletic Club de Bilbao, he played three finals and lost all three with Barcelona. As a coach, with Mirandés, he reached the semifinals in 2020 and already at Rayo, last season, he fell in the second round with Barcelona.

For the starting eleven, it is most likely that Iraola will give the opportunity, as against Guijuelo and Bergantiños, to players who are having a few minutes, also forced because in the last game Isi Palazón, Oscar Valentín and Unai López and some are still recovering from the aftermath of the covid.

In front will be the Mirandés, who has reached the round of 32 after first eliminating San Roque de Lepe and then Lugo, both as visitors.

Lolo Escobar, Mirandés coach, continues with the question of knowing how many players he can count on. At the moment seven players continue to test positive but the club is doing daily tests to find out if any are negative and may be available for this match.

Apart from this situation, Escobar has asked that the fans “support as they did” against Zaragoza in the last league match, because “it will be necessary to meet the demands” of Rayo Vallecano.

Probable lineups

Mirandés: Lizoain, Carreira, Capellini, Arroyo, Imanol García, Gelabert, Oriol Rey, Riquelme, Hassan, Marqués and Brugui.

Vallecano Ray: Luca Zidane; Mario Hernández, Catena, Mario Suárez, Kevin Rodrigues; Andrés Martín, Pathé Ciss, Comesaña, Baby; Trejo; Guardiola.

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee).

Stadium: Anduva.

Hour: 20.00.