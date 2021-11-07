

Through his Twitter account he confirmed that he was not injured and was in good condition.

Photo: Christian Marquardt / Pool / .

BAGHDAD – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi emerged unharmed from a drone bomb attack on his residence today in downtown Baghdad this Saturday, the Security Information Cell reported in a statement.

“There was a failed assassination attempt against the Prime Minister, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, with a drone with explosives, launched against his residence in the Green Zone in Baghdad, “said the Cell in a statement reproduced by the official Iraqi news agency, INA.

Al Kazemi was not harmed and is in good health, the note added.

محاولة اغتيال فاشلة تعرض لها السيد رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة بواسطة طائرة مسيرة مفخخة حاولت استهداف مكان إقامته في المنطقة الخضراء ببغداد, وأن دولة الرئيس لم يصاب بأي أذى وهو بصحة جيدة

من جانبها تقوم القوات الأمنية بالإجراءات اللازمة بصدد هذه المحاولة الفاشلة – خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) November 7, 2021

The Prime Minister himself confirmed through his Twitter account that he is fine and asked the population to calm down in the face of this assassination attempt.

“I’m fine, praise God, among my people, and I ask for calm and moderation from everyone, for the good of Iraq,” said the president.

“The treacherous missiles will not discourage believers and will not move them a hair before the firmness and insistence of our heroic security forces to preserve the security of the people, defend rights and reestablish the law,” he said in his tweet.

كنت ومازلت مشروع فداء للعراق وشعب العراق, صواريخ الغدر لن تثبط عزيمة المؤمنين, ولن تهتز شعرة في ثبات وإصرار قواتنا الأمنية البطلة على حفظ أمن الناس وإحقاق الحق ووضع القانون في نصابه.

أنا بخير والحمد لله ، وسط شعبي ، وأدعو إلى التهدئة وضبط النفس من الجميع ، من أجل العراق. – Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) November 7, 2021

The Green Zone, in which the residence of the prime minister attacked early this Sunday is located, is a fortified area in the center of Baghdad, which also contains a good number of government buildings and foreign embassies.

This attack comes at a time of tension in Iraq following violent clashes between protesters and police during a demonstration last Friday in Baghdad, in front of the Green Zone itself, against the results of the legislative elections of October 10.

The confrontations left two people dead and more than a hundred wounded, many of them policemen.

Several Iraqi parties consider the official scrutiny of these elections to be fraudulent, especially those representing the militias integrated in the Popular Crowd, mostly Shiites and pro-Iranians, since they suffered a great loss of vote compared to the 2018 elections.

His supporters have been holding a protest camp in front of the Green Zone for almost two weeks.

On the other hand, in the last two years this area has been the target of a good number of rocket attacks, directed mainly against the American embassy, following the assassination by the United States in January 2020 of the powerful Iranian commander Qasem Soleimaní through a targeted bombardment in Baghdad.

This action was highly criticized by the Iraqi political forces and by the pro-Iranian militias in the country, to whom Washington blames these aggressions against the Green Zone, which are not claimed.