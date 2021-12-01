11/30/2021 at 18:45 CET

Irati Idiakez, a member of the Spanish Paralympic snowboarding team, closed his participation in the Landgraaf World Cup (Netherlands) on Tuesday with a new silver medal, also in the banked slalom modality, in the first competition of this season.

The Basque athlete, who competes in the SB-UL category for the physically disabled by doing so without her right arm, started the course in Landgraaf in the best possible way. On the first day of competition, she won a silver medal and on the second she again climbed to the second drawer of the podium with a time of 43.95, only surpassed by the Polish Monika kotzian, which registered 42.36 in goal.

These good results reaffirm the projection of Irati Idiakez, who, at 25 years old, has the most important short-term goal of the Snowboard World Championship next January in Lillehammer (Norway).

Last season Irati Idiakez she won the World Cup event in Pyha (Finland), made two second places in Colere (Italy) and took the Crystal Globe for the best athlete in her category (SB-UL), in addition to winning the victory in the Spanish Championship played in Sierra Nevada.

Rachel Martinez, belonging to the Spanish Sports Federation for People with Cerebral Palsy and Acquired Brain Injury, also repeated the third place of the previous day on the second day of competition in Landgraaf, although in his case in a test of the European Cup of the category SB-LL1.

The Leonese athlete, runner-up in Spain in snowboarding, entered the finish line third to hang the bronze medal behind the Swiss Ellen Walther, winner, and the American Noelle Lambert, second.

The third Spanish in competition, the Asturian Victor Gonzalez, who participated in the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang (South Korea) in 2018 and is currently ranked among those classified to attend the Beijing 2022 Paralympics, finished eighth in his SB-LL1 World Cup category. On the first day he was seventh.