The model Ireland baldwin He already lived in his own flesh a few weeks ago, after the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins at the hands of his father, the actor Alec baldwin, who carried a firearm in the middle of a shoot, which implies that part of the public opinion criticizes and vilifies a loved one on account of an unfortunate event but after all accidental.

Therefore, the mannequin has not been slow to show all its support for the rapper Travis scott in the context of the accusations and reproaches that are being poured on him about his alleged responsibility in the death of eight people last weekend, when an avalanche occurred during the concert that he offered as part of his Astroworld festival: a tragic event that has also left more than a hundred injured.

In addition to showing solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims of such a dramatic event, Ireland wanted to remind his followers that the American artist, a couple of the socialite Kylie jenner, He is also suffering a lot these days and it is not acceptable to delve into his pain with malicious attacks, the same reaction his father experienced in the days immediately after the accident that took place on the set of the film ‘Rust’.

“First, some of you quickly became experts on special effects and weapons management when the horrible tragedy involving my father occurred. And now Travis Scott is the devil because he supposedly ‘allowed’ people to die at his concert? My heart is broken for the families who have lost loved ones. Everyone should be safe when they attend a live music show. But it’s not Travis’s fault. Any musician would tell you that nothing is seen or heard when you are on stage, especially when you are wearing headphones. Please, people, do some research before I drop my **** on cancellation culture“, Has argued the star of the catwalks.

