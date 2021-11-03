11/03/2021 at 06:15 CET

Europa Press

Judge José María Escribano, in charge of the so-called ‘nanny case’, has summoned this Wednesday at 11.30 am to testify as a witness to Elena González, former bodyguard of the now Minister of Equality Irene Montero when she was a candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The head of the Court of Instruction Number 46 of Madrid set the date of appearance of González after last April 27 agreed his summons as a witness and issue official letter to the Judicial police to provide “as soon as possible” the current address of the former Podemos employee to call her to declare.

González’s summons is added to the series of testimonies that the investigating magistrate has been practicing since he opened the proceedings against Montero -who does not appear as investigated in the case- and Teresa Arévalo, employee of the ‘purple’ training for an alleged crime of unfair administration.

The judge tries to determine if there was any crime on the trip they made to Alicante on October 20, 2019, the then candidate Irene Montero, her youngest daughter, Arévalo -as chief of staff- and the rest of the electoral team. So far, investigate the payment of two train tickets by United We Can to Arévalo and the minor.

Testimonials of the case

According to the account of the former head of Normative Compliance of Podemos Mónica Carmona, whose complaint started the investigation, Montero used “a person in the pay of the party”, in reference to Arevalo -current ministerial advisor-, ” as a caregiver for her children. “

On July 27, however, Carmona assured in court that he could not provide evidence to the cause because when she was dismissed from her position within the party she could not continue investigating the facts.

They have also appeared before the investigating judge the manager of Podemos, Rocío Esther Val, and the party treasurer, Daniel de Frutos. Both went to the Plaza de Castilla Courts as investigated at the request of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office.

Val and De Furtos confirmed that Arévalo was not babysitting Montero’s children, stressing that she was a political person in charge of the ‘purple’ formation that at that time she was receiving from the parliamentary group, not from the party, and that the electoral cost of the trip to Alicante was endorsed at the time by the Court of Accounts.

The judge Escribano carries out the investigations after the head of the Court of Instruction Number 42 of Madrid, in charge of the so-called ‘Neurona case’, ordered in March “initiate independent proceedings” on the facts pointed out by the former head of Regulatory Compliance of Podemos Mónica Carmona when estimating that “could constitute a crime”. Although the parties appealed, the ‘nanny case’ was sent in turn to Examining Court Number 46 in Madrid.