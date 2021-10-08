In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of Lid’s most popular appliances is back. We refer to the vertical ironing center, with which you can remove wrinkles from clothes easily and with little effort.

Ironing not your thing? If this household chore resists you but you don’t want to always wear wrinkled clothes, technology is here to help you and offer you a solution.

To properly handle the conventional iron you have to have some skill, but on the market you have other alternatives at your disposal to iron easily and with little or no effort.

The shirt press or ironing mannequin is one of these options. We have already told you about this device on other occasions: you just have to put the garment on as soon as you take it out of the washing machine and the device does all the work for you.

However, it has its limitations and is not recommended for everyone. Among its drawbacks we can highlight that it consumes a lot of electricity, that it takes a long time to iron each garment and that it is not suitable for all types of clothes, only those that can be tumble dried.

If you want to iron quickly and easily and the shirt ironer does not convince you, Lidl’s vertical ironing center is another option to consider. The German chain has put it on sale again at a price of 64.99 euros, 10 euros cheaper than on previous occasions.

This appliance is ideal for people who do not know how to iron or who do not have much time to carry out this task. It stands out for its simple operation and for removing wrinkles quickly and comfortably.

The ironing center provides many advantages over a traditional iron. Find out what you should take into account to choose the best one for your purchase.

All you have to do is place the garments on the hanger, select the appropriate steam level for the type of fabric you are going to treat and slide the head from top to bottom throughout the fabric.

The Lidl vertical ironing center has a power of 1,630 W and in 60 seconds it is hot and ready to use. It has a 2.4-liter water tank and has wheels so you can move it without problem.

Equip a brush that opens the fabric so that the steam penetrates thicker fabrics better, an accessory for pleats that allows you to mark the stripe of the pants in a few seconds, and a heat resistant glove so that you do not burn your hand while ironing.

If you have arrived late and there is no longer stock, at Amazon you can buy other cheap vertical ironing centers:

In case no model convinces you, you can always wait for Lidl to release it again soon.

Remember that until October 27 you can enjoy free shipping on orders over 50 euros. To benefit from the promotion, enter the code “ANIVERSARIOLIDL” (without quotes) before making the payment.

