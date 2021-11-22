The little popularity that the Iron Fist series – 19% obtained compared to other Marvel series on Netflix, such as Daredevil – 98% or Jessica Jones – 69%, and a set of negative reviews, were the reasons that led to the series being canceled. Many viewers weren’t convinced of what they saw in the first and second seasons of Iron fistIt never got off the ground and got the acceptance that Marvel originally hoped for. Other fans were also not very happy with the actor assigned to give life to the protagonist of the series, however, despite all the bad comments, one of the co-creators of the character, Roy Thomas, fully supports the decision to have hired. Finn Jones to play Danny Rand.

Iron fist It was canceled in 2018, after its second season, without having the opportunity to even think about possible stories for a third. Despite the failure that the series meant for Marvel and Netflix, Roy Thomas He gave the go-ahead to the protagonist of the series, highlighting his participation in the production. In an interview for ComicBook, the co-creator expressed his thoughts on the performance of the series and its main character:

Oh, I saw it all. Yes, Iron Fist (the show) had some issues here and there, but I really liked the actor who played Iron Fist. I liked the general concept and everything in between.

Iron Fist co-creator Roy Thomas says he enjoyed Finn Jones' work as the character. "[The show] had a few problems here and there, but I really liked the actor who played Iron Fist. I liked the general concept of it and everything," he said.

Despite the support that Roy Thomas has shown towards the actor Finn jones, the comments on Twitter objecting to the opinion of Thomas did not take long to appear, since many consider that he is wrong and that the participation of Jones it was nothing special. Among the answers, there are some that point out that the series did not only have “some problems” as it says Roy in the ComicBook interview, but the show was so bad that it should probably reboot and leave the Iron Fist of Jones.

This television series is based on the character of the same name from the Marvel comics, and tells the story of Iron fist, a billionaire Buddhist monk and martial arts expert, with the ability to invoke the power of the Iron Fist. Among its cast are Jessica Stroup, David Wenham, Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Carrie-Anne Moss and Rosario Dawson.

The series Daredevil, Jessica jones, Luke Cage – 96% and Iron fist are located within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in 2017 their stories were crossed for the miniseries The Defenders – 74%. The story of this special is set a few months after the second season of Daredevil, and a month after the first season of Iron fistIn this the aforementioned main characters come together to form a team that defends the city of New York fighting against a common enemy: The Hand.

Definitely, Iron fist it was not the favorite of many, and was easily surpassed by the series of its other companions against the crime. In any case, keep in mind that the perspective and tastes of the viewers will always be very varied, and many different opinions about the same content. You who have already seen the series, what is your opinion of it? And if you have not seen it, we recommend you take a look and give your opinion for yourself.

