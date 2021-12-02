At 55, Angel Gonzlez Quintanilla He goes every morning to his 40-hectare irrigated farm located in Santa Mara del Pramo (Len) with the mobile in hand. Times have changed a lot and he, like the rest of the 3,000 farmers that make up the Federation of Irrigation Communities of the Duero, of which he is the president, has an application on his phone that details, for example, with precision – even through alert messages – at what time the land irrigation system opens and closes, what type of failures have occurred, how many liters of water have been used or which areas need more or less irrigation volume. “It is such a powerful technology that those of us who started it would never have thought about it, most of them by family tradition, 40 years ago,” he confesses.

With this revolutionary method, “there are days that if we want to, we do not step on the field, because we have everything controlled from the mobile phone, in addition to avoiding uncontrolled irrigation; now we use just enough water to water the plants, the seed planted in the ground, and get food, but not a drop more nor a less when before it was watered ‘with a blanket’; in this much progress has been made and it avoids us, for example, being on the ground at dawn; we can even contemplate it via mobile “.

This is one example of the many that exist of the modernization carried out by the irrigation sector in Spain, which always remains under suspicion due to the alleged abuse of water or nitrate to pay for agricultural operations. However, the official data offers another perspective. With an investment of more than 5,000 million euros in the last decade, our country has ranked second worldwide (76.01%) for modernized irrigation over the total area of ​​the sector (3,831 thousand hectares), only behind Germany (98.15%). This system has led to a significant reduction in water use, going from 24,250 hm3 per year – which represented 80% of consumptive uses (waste of water used that can no longer be used) – to the current 15,495 hm3 current figures, around 63%, according to the latest official figures from the National Institute of Statistics (2018).

In Spain, irrigation accounts for about 15% of the useful agricultural area and almost 60% of the final national agricultural production, of which 67% represents the final vegetable production, according to data from Fenacore (National Federation of Communities of Irrigators of Spain), which brings together more than 700,000 farmers and two million hectares, that is, more than 80% of the total national irrigation.

In full debate (the period to formulate allegations ends on December 23) on the next hydrographic basin plans in the national territory, and which are renewed every six years, the Government now contemplates “exclusively infrastructures related to the supply to the population for put aside the hydraulic works, of which only 17% of the budgeted plans have been executed, that is, only two out of every ten euros of the planned investment, “he complains Andrs del Campo, President of Fenacore.

This “hole” in investment is the main cause that despite the growth experienced in recent years, almost a million hectares are still pending modernization. Together with the lack of execution of hydraulic projects, “they would be decisive in mitigating the impacts of climate change, such as floods and droughts, which are becoming more frequent.” Del Campo explains that “hydraulic infrastructures are the great forgotten in the government’s agenda”, which means that, paradoxically, they are far from reaching the objectives of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge “in the fight against change. climate or depopulation of rural areas “. For this expert, “more reservoirs will be needed, as well as transfers, because the rains will be increasingly torrential in nature and the dry periods, longer,” he specifies.

In this sense, this entity denounces that the 25 Hydrological Plans reviewed in the second cycle (2015-2021) include 11,224 measures and a planned investment of more than 22,000 million euros. However, according to the latest available data, as of December 2018 only 7% of the measures had been completed, with an investment of 3,650 million euros, approximately 16%, when the elapsed period exceeded the temporary equator of the plan. Specifically, the number of dams in operation in Spain at the moment amounts to 1,230, of which 214 have been built in the last 25 years, at a rate of 3-4 per year. Enough? “It would be cheaper to irrigate any agricultural production with Chivas whiskey than with water from a desalination plant,” jokes del Campo.

With these numbers, he concludes that “there is a real threat of not having enough water to irrigate for the next few years,” he warns, a “danger” that this organization has already transferred to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, in a letter where they expressed the discomfort of the countryside due to the discrimination suffered by the irrigated in the political agenda.

Environmental awareness

“We have a very positive environmental awareness,” he says. Juan Valero of Palma, Secretary General of Fenacore: “Times have changed and irrigators, and farmers in general, invest in the environment, among other things because they are the ones who are in contact with nature; there is great concern in the sector about the damages that climate change means, with the erosion of the land, to achieve a more sustainable production, to do things with common sense “, he emphasizes. In particular, a water policy should be harmonized that guarantees the supply of the population of 50 million Spaniards through the use and improvement of natural resources through hydraulic infrastructures. These approaches collide with the imposition “for ideological reasons” of numerous ecological flows “that generate an increase in expenses that must be known so that society can value them”.

Juan Valero wonders what would happen if there were no reservoirs in Spain – “so vilified lately” – and the tap in the houses could not be turned on in July and August, the time of greatest drought. In his opinion, the solution is to propose a “measured” and “rigorous” study on hydraulic planning in Spain and learn through technical analyzes from the number of reservoirs needed to the minimum circulating flow in each natural area. This stigmatization of the sector prevents, for example, a new regulation of electricity rates faced by irrigators. The sector advocates two annual electrical contracts, which will allow them to save at least 20% of the costs, since they do not use the system for seven months.

Since its exploitation in Santa Mara del Pramo, Ángel González, recalls that “the only pollution berets that I have seen are those that exist in the big cities, not in the rural world, where I only see green layers, so not because of being more in the field we pollute more, that is a wrong approach, because in addition our inheritance, our only legacy for our and grandchildren, will be to leave them the best possible care of the world where we live, and where we live is in the Natural Environment, so only by we are interested in taking good care of it, “he says.

Planas promises more funds

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, publicly assured yesterday that irrigation will have the largest public investment in recent decades, which will allow a great advance “not only in environmental sustainability, resource efficiency and technification, but also in increasing the productivity and profitability of the agricultural sector “. For the minister, the future of irrigation will be sustainable “sos”, which inevitably involves undertaking its modernization.

For this, the funds of the Recovery Plan together with the ordinary agreement of the Ministry with the State Mercantile Society of Agrarian Infrastructures (Seiasa) will allow to mobilize -according to the data of the Ministry- a “historical figure” of 1,243 million euros in the period 2021 -2026, which represents almost 200,000 hectares of irrigated area and more than 20,000 benefited irrigators.

