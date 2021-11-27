Americans eligible for the Biden Administration “Child Tax Credit” checks distributed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) since July have until November 29 to request payments they have not received before the end of the year.

The appliers they can claim the sending of payments Through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal (CTC-UP), available in Spanish from this month.

“Families that already receive monthly payments were able to use the English version of the CTC-UP to update their account. Now all the features that have only been available in English they are also available in Spanish. Updates made before 11:59 pm ET on November 29 will be reflected in the last monthly payment for 2021, scheduled for December 15, ”the IRS warned in a statement on its website.

The IRS in conjunction with the Treasury Department began distributing monthly payments under the “Child Tax Credit” extension in July. as a result of the approval of the “American Rescue Plan”, promoted by the Government of President Joe Biden.

For the past five months, millions of American families have been receiving monthly payments depending on the number of children in the home, the ages of these and the income level of the parent, parents or guardians.

The US rescue plan approved last March in the federal Congress provides for $ 300 monthly payments for each child under age 6 and up to $ 250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17.

Payments are automatic for most households.

However, low-income families who are not required to file taxes they must submit their information to the IRS for money processing.

The CTC-UP allows families to verify their eligibility for payments, submit your data and those of dependents to request the funds, in addition to requesting that the money be processed by direct deposit.

Eligible families that have not received any payment, it is assumed that in December they will receive the money owed if they submit their information on time (on or before November 29) through the referred tool.

Any eligible family that does not receive monthly payments this year, you can still get a full payment if you file a 2021 federal tax return next year. This includes families who normally do not need to file a tax return with the IRS.

“The IRS encourages community partners and groups to share information and use available online tools to help non-filers, low-income families, and other underserved groups learn about the Extended Child Tax Credit. While it is now too late to sign up for Child Tax Credit advance payments for 2021, it is not too late for eligible families to get the full benefit of the credit, ”he said.

The final monthly payment will be effective on December 15 for those waiting for an electronic transfer. Paper checks could take up to two more weeks to arrive via mail.

