Between now and the end of the market, transfer rumors are going to be the bread and butter of the NBA. Ben Simmons’ future is up in the air, RUssell Westbrook is in internal talks at the Lakers, who will decide what to do with it … And for the Spanish fan there are also interesting things. Especially, knowing if Ricky Rubio is going to continue linked to some extraordinary Cavaliers or someone is going to take advantage of the fact that he is in his prime to reinforce his squad. That and much more remains for us to know: Will the Blazers make any moves to change the negative dynamic they are in? Will Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner move from a Pacers who do not raise their heads? Will the Knicks do something? What will be the future of Kemba Walker?

Many questions and few answers at the moment, but an infinity of rumors that can give us some idea of ​​where the shots are going. And some of them move, of course, around the figure of Kyrie Irving. The Nets point guard, who has not been vaccinated, is still removed from the team, since in New York City you cannot play if you do not have the full guideline. For now, the Brooklyn franchise has not considered playing alone away from home. And it doesn’t seem like their return will be in the near future. Yes indeed, his conversations with Kevin Durant have increased and within the entity it is not ruled out that he will return to the slopes this season.

For now, where Kyrie is is in the transfer rumors. As told in Real GM, the Mavericks would have already asked about the Nets point guard. The idea of ​​the Texans is to offer Kristpas Porzingis, another protagonist of many rumors, as a trading piece for a great transfer and the desire of the squad is to have another great scorer beyond Luka Doncic, who assumes a lot of time on the ball. and wears out a lot during matches. The arrival of Irving would take away the role of the Slovenian, but it would also give air to the attack of the Mavs, many times stuck without his big star.

The Mavericks are seventh in the Western Conference with a 14-13 record. They have not finished carbureting and it seems that the change in the benches, with the departure of Rick Carlisle and the arrival of Jason Kidd has not changed the dynamics of a franchise who reaches the playoffs to lose in the first round. Doncic, with poor shooting percentages, averages 25.6 points, 8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per night, but he has had some physical problems and has two games offside that, surprisingly, have ended with victories for the Mavericks. It is obvious that the team needs to strengthen the project to aspire to higher heights. The question is whether he can do it with a volcano about to release all its lava like Kyrie Irving… or it is better to wait for another great player. The operation, for money (the Latvian is in a contract of 158 million in five years and Kyrie in one of 136 for four), could be done. Of course, at the moment they are only rumors. The rest, we’ll see.