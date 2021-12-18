Kyrie Irving will be back on the court soon. He will do it to play the Nets games as visitors, since he still does not have access to those played at the Barclays Center.or. The regulations of the city have not changed in this regard nor the status of the player, who continues without being vaccinated, what has changed is the position of the team with respect to the absence of what is one of its three best assets.

The franchise, after unleashing various information, has confirmed it in an official statement signed by Sean Marks, the general manager: “After discussing it with our coaches, players and ‘staff’ the organization has decided that Kyrie Irving will rejoin the team for matches and training sessions in which their participation is possible. We have reached this decision with the full support of the players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, which include players who have had to miss games due to injuries or due to entering the health protocol. We believe that adding Kyrie will not only make us a better team but will give us a better balance in the physical demand that is asked of the entire squad. We are already waiting for Kyrie’s return to the rosters as well as that of rest of the team to the field “. Marks has always been the face of the team in this situation by his position on the organization chart, as well as being one of those who actively lobbied to remove Irving from the dynamic, and now he is no exception.

Not even the change of mayor in New York City, to which the Nets belong, has made the laws change: NBA players who act as locals, it also applies to the Knicks, they cannot play games if they are not vaccinated . Irving hasn’t even gotten a shot once and the NBA is already going for the souvenir fix, although his friend Kevin Durant tried to convince him.

The American of Australian origin has remained immovable in his position, that of acting as a loudspeaker for the anti-vaccines although he opted to distance himself from it and trust everything to be “the voice of the voiceless” and to overcome what he believes “a challenge against the control of society “. A few months ago he used as an excuse that the vaccine, specifically that of Moderna, is “a design to control the black population through a supercomputer to follow a plan of Satan.”

The Nets considered until now that having Irving, irreducible in getting the coronavirus vaccine, leaving and entering only to play the games as a visitor was detrimental for them in the medium term. The pressure has been mounting on both Marks and owner Joe Tsai from the radical side of the NBA in this discussion and from Irving, who has a strong position within the players’ union. It is less explainable that the numerous casualties (in addition, to make a mockery, almost all related to COVID infections, increasing both in the United States and in the rest of the world due to the new variant) have been a decisive element in this change in the norm Not only is the entire League the same, but Brooklyn looks at others from an altar: the best team in the East, with a 21-8 balance, and three victories away from the next.

As leaked in the New York press, the players themselves have asked the franchise to reconsider the position. This is how the casualty report goes: Harris was not due to injury; Harden, Brown, Millsap, Aldridge, Bembry, Johnson and Carter are isolated by close contact or contagion, unspecified; Durant, Claxton and Mills are doubtful for the next game.

The Nets are one of the great favorites in the NBA to win the title this season, it is a very sweet prize and that they see within reach, but they have had to navigate the complicated waters of the absence of Kyrie Irving, by negative individual, in the first phase of it. Games are being suspended due to lack of troops and Brooklyn takes advantage of the situation to put a patch, which will not be solved, in this open gap in its squad. The next step in this headache that resonates in the ditto of the managers will be to resolve the absence in the home commitments, where he is still prohibited from playing.