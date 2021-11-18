11/18/2021

On at 21:40 CET

Sara ledo

The other competitor of Renfe in the Spanish high-speed network it will be called ‘iryo’. That is the commercial brand chosen by Ilsa, a company created from the union of Trenitalia and Air Nostrum to roll in Spain from the last quarter of 2022. In this case, the new brand will compete directly with Renfe because targets the premium segment and not the ‘low cost’, like AVLO and the French Ouigo, and it will become the first private operator Spanish.

The new firm was presented this Thursday in the Tropical Garden of Madrid’s Atocha station, in an event that had more than 200 attendees. Among them, Isabel Pardo de Vera, Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda of the Government of Spain, and María Luisa Domínguez, president of Adif, as well as former ministers José Luis Ábalos, Íñigo Gómez de la Serna and Ana Pastor.

Iryo 30% of the frequencies will start operating in the last quarter of next year high-speed train in Spain. With the aim of connecting Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Malaga, Córdoba, Valencia, Alicante and Zaragoza, in a first phase, and it will do so with a fleet of totally new trains: 20 units of the ETR 1000 –the famous Italian Frecciarossa– manufactured between Italy and Spain by Hitachi Rail in collaboration with Bombardier Transportation (now Alstom group).

The machines will be of a deep red color, like the logo of the new firm, and from the company they also presume that they are the trains “more sustainable, faster and quieter of Europe, made with 95% recyclable materials and that save 80% of carbon dioxide per person and journey “.

The president of Ilsa, Carlos Bertomeu, has been “excited” and “excited” to present a project that emerged “ten years ago”. “Víctor (Bañares, current CEO of Ilsa) and I have been thinking about the train sector for ten years. We started thinking about how we could make a private Spanish high-speed operator and today we are calling for the end of the beginning of that process. To be the second operator of the Spanish high speed and the only private one “, has celebrated.

Bertomeu has also revealed that the association with Trenitalia is due to the fact that after studying “for a long time everything and all the private and public operators” they decided that the most attractive and successful model was the Italian one.

For his part, Bañares has assured that they have created a company “thinking about all the changes that have occurred in the last ten years, an operator in which the customer is in the center. “ “And that is what we will announce in a year when we start sales,” he summarized.

When ‘iryo’ begins to shoot in Spain “we will have reached our destination,” said the Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Isabel Pardo de Vera. The start of liberalization in Spain will then be completed, after the launch of the French company Ouigo in spring of last year. “There are people who did not consider taking a train and now they are doing it,” added Pardo de Vera. The Secretary of State has also advanced that “there are companies that are showing a lot of interest through this process and they are already asking us about the opportunities that exist in other corridors such as Galicia, which is about to enter high speed “.