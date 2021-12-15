Is 5 × 3 the same as 3 × 5? Although it seems like a simple multiplication, the truth is that many would not give the correct answer.

That was the case with a third grader from a school in the United States, which he shared on social networks, since he solved the equation indicating that it was the same because the result, in any of the multiplications, would be 15.

But nevertheless, His math teacher told him on his test that the answer was wrong, mainly because he did not use the repeated addition strategy to multiply 5 × 3.

The student answered that the result of both was 15, but in the repeated sum he wrote 5 + 5 + 5. The teacher corrected it ensuring that the expected response was 3 + 3 + 3 + 3 + 3.

The photograph of the exam went around the world, dividing Internet users into supporters and detractors of the teacher and the student. In fact, the case reached the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics of the United States (NCTM, for its acronym in English), which ended up agreeing with the teacher.

Why isn’t 5 × 3 the same as 3 × 5?

The NCTM folks explained that what the teacher asked her students in the exam was to show that they know the repeated addition strategy, and the procedure proposed by this student was incorrect.

The repeated addition strategy is used in the US as a method of teaching the concept of multiplication. It should be expressed with as many groups as the first factor indicates.

Multiplying consists of adding a number as many times as another number indicates. So 5 × 3 is equal to adding three times the value of 5. The number in each of those groups must be the second factor. Thus, 5 × 3 is equivalent to 5 groups of 3 elements and not the other way around: 3 + 3 + 3 + 3 + 3. The correct way to read 5 × 3 according to the American teaching method would be “five times three”.

“Part of what we try to teach kids is to be thinkers and problem solvers… We want students to understand what we are doing and not just have the right answer,” said Diane Briars, president of the NTCM.

