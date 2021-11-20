We are going to analyze if there is a historical suspension for the great league of the Caribes de Anzoátegui Willians Astudillo in the LVBP.

After seeing the terrible events that took place in the brawl that broke out in the game between Caribes de Anzoátegui vs Cardenales de Lara in the city of Barquisimeto on Friday, where the great leader was Willians Astudillo.

It must be remembered that in that meeting he was at the height of the ninth inning with the Orientals up on the board 3-2, there was one out on the board, two men on base for the tribe and Tomás Telis was batting, while the pitcher for the red birds was Luis Madero.

Well, Madero hit Telis hard and immediately there was a gigantic brawl between players from the Caribes and the Cardinals.

In that uproar, Astudillo appeared out of nowhere and hit Madero, but he hit him with his hand and it hit the bicera of the cap, but that gesture has brought great rejection in the whole hobby, so it was expect a big penalty for the turtle.

Is a historic suspension coming for Willians Astudillo in the LVBP?

The answer to that question is simple: No.

It must be remembered that to talk about something historical it is because something has not happened or something is done to set a precedent, but that will not happen in the present case with Willians Astudillo.

The norm that governs this type of conduct by players in the LVBP is the Code of Ethics and Discipline, which was not modified when the case of the aggression of Alex Romero from the Águilas del Zulia with a bat against Gabriel Lino of the Caribes de Anzoátegui, which establishes in its article 21, numeral 1 the following:

“Whoever intentionally or by manifest recklessness makes physical contact with any manager, player, coach, fan or field staff will be sanctioned with a suspension of 1 to 20 games, depending on the seriousness and intentionality of the act.”

So those who are thinking about suspensions for life, 3 seasons, 60 games, nothing like that, the maximum that Astudillo can be suspended is 20 games.

However, it may happen that they impose a certain game sanction, which you can appeal and achieve a reduction of it by presenting your defenses.

Who writes them, given what they saw with Alex Romero that they only gave him 20 games, who was manager of the La Guaira Sharks Renny Osuna, who made contact with the referee and spat him in the face, they gave him only 10 games suspension.

Then it would be necessary to see what the LVBP determines, but Astudillo has in his defense, among other things, that he was not the one who caused the brawl, in addition to that his intention was to defend his partner with that blow, which did not directly impact his face, it also made it into the cap.

The fact that whether or not it was treachery is subjective and the Code speaks of damages, which Madero would have suffered with the Astudillo coup, so the impact if it was intentional is what matters, treachery or nothing else is something else. .

I think that maybe the LVBP decides to impose a sanction that would go between 6 to 8 games, where the turtle would appeal and it can be in 6 games, but we already know that it can go from 1 to 20 suspension challenges.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada.