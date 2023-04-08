is a Korean movie in which Goku is a detective

When we put the phrases Dragon Ball and live action together, there are no positive memories for the fandom of Akira Toriyama’s work. No doubt we all remember how horrible Evolution was. The 20th Century Fox studio failed to make a film that was at least acceptable and we will all continue to regret it for the rest of our lives.

However, without wanting to defend what the North American study did, there are productions that are exaggeratedly worse than Evolution. If you don’t believe it, come with us to see the sad story of ‘Son Goku Super Detective’.

This is an adaptation that combines different Dragon Ball arcs. It is made in Korea and was made in 1991. Due to the year in which it was made, we would not want to be so severe with the production, but the reality is that it is an audiovisual piece that is closer to parody than any other. stuff.

It’s so bad it’s funny. At least entertaining in that sense. His name already anticipates a situation in which we will hardly see Goku: he is a detective. He dresses according to his position related to the investigative police of any country, that is, a jacket, formal pants, shirt and tie.

Villains? Well, the Saiyans who come to invade the planet. They have an amazing power that shoots ‘rays’ that are capable of destroying an entire building. Goku can fight them with a pair of weapons that magically appear in his hands and generate the same energies as the evil ones that threaten the Earth.

In a publication made by the Dragon Ball Spain Twitter (FanService) it can be seen how there is even a transformation of Goku about which we do not know what to say.

Is he Super Saiyan? Is it a converter? Did you want to do the Ozaru? Nobody knows, it is a great mystery that we invite you to see so that you can draw your own conclusions.