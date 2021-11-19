Since the COVID-19 pandemic the antibiotic use has been on the rise to treat infected patients, but very soon they could have a endurance never seen.

This means that antibacterial medications are no longer working at the speed they should due to misuse or excessive use of it during the current health crisis.

According to a 2016 report from the United Kingdom, around 700,000 people die each year worldwide due to diseases that are caused by resistant bacteria.

In the event that no action is taken on the matter, it is estimated that by 2050 the figure increases to 11 million per year, although due to the coronavirus, the number could rise prematurely.

Between November 18 and 24, the World Week of Awareness on the Use of Antibiotics is celebrated, a campaign promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) with the task of preserving Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

What do antibiotics help for?

These medicines help fight and prevent infections bacterial. While resistance to these occurs when bacteria mutate in response to the drug.

“Antibiotic resistance can affect anyone, whatever their age or the country they live in. In addition to having medical consequences, the inappropriate use of antibiotics also has a economic impact. Spending on antibiotics represents around 35% of the budget allocated to health, due to the growing antibiotic resistance and its misuse, often motivated by the ease of access to certain drugs without the need for a prescription ”, indicates Valeria El Haj, OSPEDYC National Medical Director.

These bacteria reproduce very easily every 20 minutes, so a correct diagnosis to justify anti-biotherapy and avoid over-prescription by doctors.

“At present, the excessive use of antimicrobials makes new resistances appear day after day that are spreading worldwide and it is increasingly common to run out of treatment options,” said infectologist Paola Brunetti.

Specialist recommendations:

Respect the treatment and the corresponding doses, as well as the time

Do not self-medicate

Consult a doctor

