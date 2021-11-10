11/09/2021 at 19:55 CET

Currently, between 20 and 25 percent of the population suffers from some allergic disease in Spain, according to data from the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC). In fact, in the last 30 years the percentage of people with allergies has doubled.

In the case of food allergies, the figure oscillates around five percent in adults and between seven or eight percent in the case of children, acquiring an important role, since in a few years the number has doubled. prevalence of this disease.

However, with the rise of food intolerances, the general population can confuse the symptoms, because sometimes they are similar, but they are two conditions that differ considerably from each other.

The doctor Isabel ojeda, an allergist and member of the SEAIC Children’s Allergy Committee, points out the fundamental difference between allergy and intolerance. “Food allergies can be life-threatening, whereas food intolerance is not life-threatening.”

Symptoms of intolerance

Generally speaking, a person with food intolerances experiences chronic digestive symptoms. The most common are:

Swelling Poor digestion (dyspepsia) Diarrhea or constipation.

In addition to these discomforts, on some occasions extradigestive symptoms may appear:

Asthenia, migraines, body aches, mental daze, itching and skin reactions.

Allergy symptoms

However, food allergy reactions are immediate, sudden and sudden after taking the food or foods that cause them.

This type of allergy It can manifest itself with one or more of the following symptoms:

Itching Redness Hives Angioedema (swelling) Choking Cough Shortness of breath Noises when breathing (wheezing) Abdominal pain Vomiting Diarrhea Dizziness Blurred vision Fainting and loss of consciousness

“For this reason, it is extremely important to recognize the symptoms and make a correct diagnosis of the disease,” emphasizes the allergist.

Microbiota study for intolerances

Although currently certain diagnostic tools are available for each intolerance, specialists are putting the focus on the investigation of the intestinal microbiota.

How? Well from a stool sample from patient, a culture of these and a PCR are carried out, and the results are compared with available databases of normal microbiome.

“It is a field still with many gaps and ignorance, but it will be an emerging diagnostic field for many pathologies in the 21st century,” says Dr. Ojeda.

Celiac disease, non-celiac wheat sensitivity, and wheat allergy

Special mention should be made of everything related to disorders derived from the consumption of gluten.

“Both celiac disease, non-celiac wheat sensitivity (NTCT) and wheat allergy share some symptoms, but are different in their origin and development, diagnostic studies and treatment,” explains Dr. Cristina Camarero, allergist and member of the SEAIC.

In Spain it is estimated that 1% of the population is celiac. Celiac disease is one of the most widespread digestive disorders in the world and one of the most common genetically transmitted.

It is a genetic, autoimmune disorder that occurs as a reaction to the ingestion of gluten in genetically susceptible individuals.

For its part, wheat allergy is a autoimmune reaction to any of the many proteins in wheat. When a person has a wheat allergy, T lymphocytes send

immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to attack wheat.

At the same time, local tissues in the body send natural chemical messages to alert the rest of the body that a problem exists.

«Usually in IgE-mediated allergy to wheat, the intake of this cereal triggers an immediate response -which can vary from minutes to 2 hours- with skin symptoms (urticaria), respiratory (difficulty breathing), digestive symptoms (vomiting, nausea ), anaphylaxis, contact dermatitis or asthma “, details the expert.

In contrast, non-celiac wheat sensitivity (NTCT) is not an immunoglobulin E (IgE) reaction, like wheat allergy is, nor is it an autoimmune reaction, like celiac disease.

Is it healthier not to eat gluten?

The gluten-free diet is the recommended treatment for some of the diseases already seen, but the causative agent is unknown and there are no consensual diagnostic criteria.

“However, in recent years we have witnessed a progressive belief that eliminating gluten (wheat, barley, rye) makes the diet healthier,” says the allergist.

“Curiously, there is no scientific evidence to justify this idea and despite this there is a high number of people – up to 11% in some countries – who follow this diet. However, manufactured gluten-free products generally contain more sugars and fats, and are therefore inadvisable in a healthy diet, ”explains Dr. Camarero.

“The strict suppression of gluten from the diet is absolutely necessary in patients with celiac disease or with allergies to these cereals, but not for the population that does not suffer from any of these diseases,” concludes the allergist.