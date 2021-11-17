Lindsay Lohan looks unrecognizable, shares photo from new movie | Instagram

The famous and controversial actress Lindsay Lohan recently reappeared in a promotional photograph of Netflix and without a doubt he looks unrecognizable, something that quite surprised his followers who are excited about his new project.

The truth is that last week was full of surprises, and that is that the holy trinity of pop culture, Paris, Britney and Lindsay, is back.

The old party companions are at extremely exciting times in their respective lives :.

Paris Hilton has finally fulfilled her dream of getting married, Britney Spears is a little closer to regaining absolute control over her life after shedding her legal guardianship and Lindsay Lohan is preparing to resume her acting career.

It may interest you: Netflix releases a photo of its Christmas movie with Lindsay Lohan

It is worth mentioning that a former youth star has spent the last few years between Dubai and Mykonos, where she had a club on the beach, focusing on her facet as a businesswoman, however, now she wants to star in her umpteenth return to the world of acting with a film Netflix holiday that will premiere on Christmas 2022.

The first photographs of the project, in which he shares the limelight with the ‘Glee’ actor Chord Overstreet, have already seen the light of day on various social networks and, at first, Lindsay’s fans were extremely surprised to see that he did not appear in them.

However, she did, the problem is that it is difficult to recognize her next to Chord due to the obvious change that has occurred in her face.

And it is that to be true it is not only an alteration in the nose or lips that could be attributed to a carelessness with the infiltrations, but a complete transformation of his face that many have not been slow to relate to a passage through the operating room whose results are more than questionable.

Interestingly, in a photograph she shared last October, she does look like the Lindsay we all remember, even though she poses for the camera wanting the sun and in profile.

That is why the conclusion that can be reached then is that the former Disney star has been the victim of an excess of digital retouching in said photographs, although we will have to wait for the film to be released or for her to make a new one. public appearance to confirm it and really see what it looks like today.