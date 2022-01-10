Adal Ramones back to driving Is Another Rollo back?

As you may recall, the famous driver Adal Ramones was recognized for his program “Another roll“However, later came a downturn and unfortunately not a fixed scam on programs or television.

The truth is that Adal Ramones went from being at the top to going from program to program, from production to production and even changed several times in these last years of television.

And the fact is that the host had exclusivity on Televisa, however, the host entered in 2018 to host La Academia en Azteca.

But between its ups and downs, apparently it failed to captivate the public, in addition that many considered that this was a harsh betrayal of the San Ángel television station.

Even so, on the 70th anniversary, the presenter of Otro Rollo was seen among the ranks of the stellar cast.

And apparently it was only for two special events; one of them, the capsules that were recorded to remember the programs that marked the company’s history and later joined Univisión to host Nuestra Belleza Latina.

However, although many people thought that she would return to the television station that supposedly “betrayed” her, the pleasure did not last long and it seems that she will return to Azteca.

This after the entertainment journalist Flor Rubio confirmed in Venga la Alegría and a little later in her program Fórmula Espectacular in Grupo Fórmula, that the prominent man would return to Azteca.

Thus, a lot began to be said about that perhaps he would be the host of the special edition of The Academy 20 years after its premiere.

However, until now, the driver has only dedicated himself to sharing the narration project of the documentary called Volunteers on social networks, for the National Geographic channel.

As we mentioned before, one of the strongest rumors is that the presenter will be in charge of the singing reality show La Academia, however, so far no information has been confirmed in this regard.

Now, what yes, is that already it has knowledge of the project that will be in charge of Adal Ramones, which is the program of contests Dont: Do not do it; a program where families can earn money by doing things they shouldn’t do.

So now we just have to wait and see what is this new project that the famous driver brings in hands, because actually if he is surprised to see it on the small screen as we did several years ago.