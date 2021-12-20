Aracely Arámbula mysterious, captivates the camera with her gaze | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula appeared before the camera extremely mysterious and captivated everyone with the beautiful face that has distinguished her among the most beautiful in the show.

Talk about the Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, is not only addressing a long career in acting, the 46-year-old famous has ventured into several facets and now, social networks are one of them.

The “instagram celebrity“is currently one of the most beloved,”Ara“As her large virtual community affectionately calls her, it would leave everyone hypnotized again in a new postcard.

Aracely Arámbula mysterious, captivates the camera with her gaze. Photo: Instagram Capture

With a delicate pink blouse, the now actress of “Why do men love cab ***?”, Was featured in one of her most recent Instagram stories, where to date she already has 5.9 million subscribers. .

The one that was the “Face of the Herald“In 1996, he did not need much clothing this time to woo more than one of his loyal fans.

Aracely Arámbula, who at 37 has two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, a more splendid figure than ever and is that “chihuahuan“He took great care of his silhouette again and judging by his recent reappearances, this has given him excellent results.

Recently, the remembered interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval” in the series-novel, “The Doña“and productions like” La Patrona “, both on Telemundo, were celebrating.

The also mexican singer, nominated for the Billboard Award in various categories, who in 2020 released the single “Bad News”, celebrated in recent days the birthday of her little son, Daniel.

The little one, who along with his older brother, Miguel, are the result of the relationship that Arámbula Jaques had with Luis Miguel, back in 2005 to 2009.

At the age of 13, the minor would star in a small celebration that his mother organized for him with cakes and several donuts with Christmas decorations, as well as an unpublished postcard of both in which “ex of Luis Miguel“figure with his son in his arms and exchanging a tender kiss.

This undoubtedly showed that Aracely Arámbula is a very dedicated and loving mother, however, what really surprised everyone is that for the first time, Aracely Arámbula allowed her son’s face to be shown before the camera.

For what is expected, it is only the first step for the Televisa colleague in productions such as “Soñadoras” (1998-1999), “Las Vías del Amor” (2002-2003), “Alma rebelde” (1999), others, continue to show yourself together with your children.