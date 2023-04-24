Is artificial intelligence the future of education?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has once again talked about the role that artificial intelligence (AI) will have in the future of education. In an interview with the specialized North American education portal The 74, Gates highlighted that AI has the potential to be as good a teacher as a specialized person.

According to what was quoted by Today CryptoGates refers to explaining and transmitting information, although he has qualified that the figure of the teaching staff continues to be important due to its “human” role and tutelage.

Gates has stated that “there will be many formations that can be adapted or enhanced with AI, but that these first schools will have to have resources since AI is not cheap.”

The most desirable thing would be for these costs to decrease in the future so that technology can be used to offer education in those territories where it is not so accessible to have teachers and centers.

What does Gates think of AI in general?

As for AI itself, Gates thinks it’s a promising technology, but not that different from others we’ve seen before in computing.

Bill Gates Microsoft Co-Founder, Billionaire and Philanthropist

Although current technology has enormous limitations in terms of its accuracy and how to train it, the philanthropist finds the amount of activity and pace of innovation to take advantage of current limitations and make it more efficient to be mind-boggling.

The Microsoft co-founder has also mentioned that the Holy Grail of computing has always been how its capabilities compared to humans, and that the Turing Test was formulated before he was born.

In addition, Gates has criticized the letter signed by dozens of experts, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, who called for a stoppage of research in this field. Although he is no longer directly tied to Microsoft, he is still the biggest investor in it and is interested in everything that is happening with ChatGPT and OpenAI.