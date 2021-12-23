. bette midler

American Bette Midler is an actress and singer who is among those honored at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors.

She is known for screen roles such as “The First Wives Club,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Beaches.” In 2017, she won the Tony Award for Leading Actress for her performance in “Hello, Dolly!”

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates the luminaries whose art and creativity have enriched us beyond measure,” Kennedy Center President David M. Rubenstein said in a press release. He added: “Bette Midler, an artistic tour de force and America’s Divine Miss M, has enjoyed an unrivaled and prolific career, entertaining millions with her wonderful voice and trademark comic wit.”

She was joined in the celebration by her husband and daughter. Here is what you need to know:

Bette Midler married Martin von Haselberg in 1984

Bette Midler has been married to her husband Martin von Haselberg since 1984.

During an appearance in February 2021 on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” she revealed that they eloped after she proposed to him.

“My wedding was of two people, my husband and me. And of course the Elvis impersonator who got married, ”she said of her wedding at the Starlight Chapel in Las Vegas.

The 76-year-old revealed the couple did not have a photo from their wedding day for decades until the chapel closed its doors roughly five years ago.

“Of course there were no cell phones in 1984 and we had no photos, but apparently there was a photographer there and when the Starlight Chapel closed its doors about five years ago… they sent us the photos,” he explained.

According to IMDb, von Haselberg was born in Argentina and is best known for his performing arts group Kipper Kids with Brian Routh.

Midler welcomed daughter Sophie Von Haselberg into the world in 1986

Midler and von Haselberg share one child, daughter Sophie. She was born on November 14, 1986.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sophie wed Harry JN Guinness in a small ceremony boasting 11 people. As Midler told Jimmy Kimmel, “My husband did the food. I did the flowers. “

In October 2021, she revealed to Today what it was like bringing Guinness home to meet her famous mother.

“I mean, obviously to me, she’s always just gonna be my mom,” she told the outlet. “Like, of course, I’m very, very aware of her standing in culture, but she is also my mom and I think because I’m an only child, bringing someone home means so much more because of that.”

“We are so much a unit of three that bringing someone in of course is always a big deal,” the 35-year-old added. “But as soon as I started dating my husband Harry, I knew they were going to love him. It actually was not a question to me. I think he probably felt differently, of course. I’m sure he was nervous even though he never showed it, but they fell in love with him from the get-go. Truly, they’re more obsessed with him than they are with me. “

Sophie has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps, appearing in “Irrational Man,” “Halston” and “Pose.”

