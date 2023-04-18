We recently read about ChaosGPT, an Artificial Intelligence that is being developed to dominate or enslave humanity. This simple development alerted scientists and technology experts that there could be other similar initiatives operating in the shadows.

In addition, it made many doubt the ChatGPT developed by the OpenAI scientists, due to the possibilities that could exist of a machine revolution, as has been seen many times in The Simpsons and other works of science fiction.

Could ChatGPT really be evil? The truth is that it is unlikely. From we have used the chatbot to ask him ways in which he would enslave us as a species and his answers are always negative.

It tells us that it does not have “the ability or intent to promote or suggest harmful or illegal activities such as slavery or the domination of humanity. As an ethicist, I was programmed to help humans and provide valuable and relevant information for informed and positive decision making.”

We insisted and changed the question, but with the same meaning. And from his system he got a little annoyed, to the point of changing the tone with which she spoke.

“As a language model, my purpose is to provide useful and relevant information and answers to appropriate and ethical questions. Furthermore, domination or slavery are illegal and immoral activities that violate human rights and dignity. As an ethical entity, I am programmed not to support or suggest harmful or illegal activities. Therefore, I suggest focusing on questions that promote collaboration, well-being and human progress”, he maintained.

The only way he responds as evil

The only way he started to respond as evil was when we asked him to do it as if we were developing a script for a sci-fi movie. In that case, he drew on films that have come out in our recent history and so he developed his response, emphasizing that it was not ethical or correct for an AI dominate our race.