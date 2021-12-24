. chipotle

If you don’t want to cook on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2021, you may be wondering if Chipotle is an alternative option. While Chipotle is open on Christmas Eve (limited hours), it is completely closed on Christmas Day. Here are all the details.

Chipotle closes early on Christmas Eve

A Chipotle representative confirmed to Heavy that most Chipotle restaurants will close early on December 24, 2021 at 3:00 pm local time.

It is important to emphasize that “most” Chipotle restaurants close at 3:00 pm You should check with your restaurant to confirm that they are following this schedule and that they do not close earlier or later. You can see a list of all Chipotle restaurants in every US state (or even Canada or Europe) here. Or find a Chipotle near you by clicking here. Here you can also order online for pickup or delivery through the Chipotle website.

Chipotle won’t open on Christmas day

A Chipotle representative confirmed to Heavy that most restaurants are closed on Christmas Day. Restaurants will reopen during normal business hours on December 26.

There are still plenty of other options for Christmas Day, if you need to go out to eat. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and has options for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants expected to be open around Christmas (at least in some places, according to USA Today) include Applebee’s, Baskin-Robbins, Denny’s, Firehouse Subs, Golden Corral, Benihana, IHOP, Papa John’s, Perkins, Ruth’s Chris, Starbucks , TGI Friday’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, Arby’s, Sonic, Popeyes, Wendy’s and more.

Chipotle Specials

The good news is that stores will reopen the day after Christmas. And the delicious Chipotle offerings will be available again, including BBQ, chicken, steak, carnitas, veggies, and more.

Chipotle is currently offering a $ 0 shipping fee when you use promo code DELIVER when paying online through the Chipotle website, through January 1, 2022, at participating locations. Chipotle also now offers “one-touch order” where you can add an item to your bag as it comes. An example is Cowboys player CeeDeeLamb’s Lamb Bowl, which comes with white rice, half chicken / half steak, extra cheese, white cheese, and fresh tomato sauce.

If you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants. You will earn points with your purchases that you can use for food or merchandise, and you will receive a special surprise for your birthday. There are also days when you earn more points or you can get bonus points for trying something new.

Chipotle also has merchandise that you can get if you really love the brand.

Chipotle was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 with the first restaurant in Denver, Colorado. The second store opened in 1995. Ells’s father invested $ 1.5 million in the store, and then Ells raised an additional $ 1.8 million. It maintained 16 locations in Colorado before selling part of its shares to McDonald’s in 1998, when they bought a minority investment. Chipotle made its initial public offering in 2006 and the stock was up 100% on the first day. Ells resigned in March 2020 as chairman and left the board of directors, after stepping down as CEO in 2018.

