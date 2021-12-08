Belinda and Christian nodal They became the couple of the moment since they decided to make their relationship public; However, it seems that the love they swore ended, as recently Nodal was caught treating the interpreter badly.

A few days ago, the Nodeli were in Los Angeles for work reasons, the couple had had a very heavy day and to have a good time the singer had a good idea to joke, but the interpreter of “Goodbye love” did not find Belinda’s gesture at all funny.

The couple He went to dinner with his work teamIn the video broadcast on social networks, Christian Nodal appears in the foreground at a table with his fiancee, Belinda, and more people.

Everyone sings ‘Las Mañanitas’ to Nodal, while Belinda touches the plate on the table with a spoon, while her makeup artist, Alfonso Waithsman, accompanied her clinking a glass. At this, immediately Nodal interrupted Belinda by taking her arm, showing serious and even annoyed.

The images that quickly went viral on social networks account for the moment that earned the interpreter of ‘From the kisses that I gave you’ being called rude by the fans.

“Why are you doing that to Beli?” saw “,” So downcast that he is “,” There he is, definitely “, are part of the messages against the famous.

However, in an interview with various media, the famous makeup artist Alfonso Waithsman who was with the couple at that time; clarified what really happened at that dinner and explained if Christian Nodal was upset with Belinda, as many claim.

“It was a joke, that is, it was not Christian’s birthday or anything. It was just a joke, we started singing ‘Las Mañanitas’. He is not angry at any time, we were very happy and happy to have worked,” he shared.

“We are all laughing. His face is like sadness, we were having dinner super happy. People can interpret many things, but the reality is what I am telling you,” concluded the makeup artist.

Also, a source revealed to the magazine TV Notes that Nodal does not like the idea of ​​attracting attention in public places, so Belinda’s joke annoyed him.

“He has a bad character, he is not very tolerant and when it does not seem like something, he explodes. It is not the first time that he makes a rude rudeness to Beli, which hurts her and affects her too much,” he said.

It should be noted that the actual date of Nodal’s birthday is the January 11. It is not the first time that the couple is immersed in speculation about what the relationship between them is like. So far, Christian Nodal and Belinda they continue together and with their plans to marry.

