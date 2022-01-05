Exatlon United States / Instagram Norma Palafox won the fifth season of Exatlon United States

The sixth season of Exatlon United States, despite being close to its triumphant return to the screens, is already involved in controversy, after its initial date, scheduled for next January 11, was postponed until 17, generating all kinds of speculation and comments on social networks about reasons for this sudden change that has everyone talking.

As is customary in the history of Exatlon United States, we are sure that this new edition will feature new challenges that increase season after season, circuits and night obstacles that will put . and mental skills of this new generation of totally new athletes to the test. , in contrast to previous installments, which are already part of the Famous Team (Red Team) and the Contending Team (Blue Team) and are in the Dominican Republic ready to give their all in a new fight that promises to be epic.

Although this is a season that will be full of new faces, there are two characters that remain unchanged and they are its presenters; the main conductor Frederik Oldenburg; and the sportscaster and first winner of Exatlon United States, Marisela “Chelly” Cantú. Oldenburg, is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering different events on a global scale, and “Chelly”, for her part, will provide the authentic perspective that only a winner like her can give athletes who will be giving their all to achieve a dream.

Is COVID-19 already in EXATLON 6 USA?

We all witnessed what happened in the fourth edition of Exatlon United States, when an outbreak of COVID-19 impacted a good number of athletes, the production team and even the presenter and forced the recording of the program to stop for several weeks. , and even create an impromptu “competition of seasons”, where several athletes from previous editions returned once more to the arenas.

But now, rumors on social networks suggest that a new outbreak of the virus would have returned to the fiercest arenas on the planet and that would be precisely the reason for this sudden change in the release date.

The Exatlon United States fan portal, JacoJRx2, published a video titled: “Ómicron arrives at Exatlon United States”, where he goes into more detail about this news, which at the moment has not been confirmed by Telemundo spokespersons.

In the video, they mention the date change without further explanation. They also do not confirm who would be infected, however they assure that this would be the reason for the temporary delay. The comments of the followers have not been long in coming, hoping that all the athletes will improve shortly and the competition can resume its course. “Oh Father, I hope it doesn’t bring worse consequences. May the Lord bless those good athletes. And soon we can enjoy the best Telemundo program. ” said one follower, while another sent them the best vibes for their next recovery: “It’s a coincidence. That COVID has reached exatlon, we were already eager for exatlon to return. So the illnesses have no way to wait, hopefully they will recover soon. “

At the moment we do not have official confirmation on this supposed outbreak of COVID-19, but we are keeping an eye on it and we will share.

