Satoshi Nakamoto is one of the most popular names in the cryptocurrency market, this because he corresponds to the creator of Bitcoin. However, Australian-born trader Craig Steven Wright has taken credit for the creation of Bitcoin, saying that he is Satoshi Nakamoto.

In particular, since an anonymous person published a document as revolutionary as Bitcoin, without offering his real name, it was known that problems would occur because of this.

Who is Craig Wright?

Craig Steven Wright, born in 1970, is an Australian-born scientist and businessman. This has become extremely well known because it has been publicly proclaimed as the creator of Bitcoin.

During 1999 he was the one who created the architecture and part of the first online betting system. And he also worked for different companies, fulfilling an important role in the cybersecurity area.

Likewise, he has proven to be a true expert in cryptography and even, a few years ago, he started different projects related to Blockchain. Highlighting one where he sought to create the first Bitcoin-based bank.

Why does he claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto?

Basically, Wright’s statement about his alleged authorship of the pseudonym Satoshi occurred in 2016. Where he offered documents that sought to support him.

Now, since that year, Craig decided to reveal his identity, since he wanted to clarify certain issues related to Bitcoin.

Basically, Craig Wright ensures that he reveals his identity, because he wants to clarify certain unknowns that exist about Bitcoin and that many media have failed to explain.

Kleiman vs. Wright case

Now, Craig Wright prevailed in a Miami civil case that pitted him against the family of his late business partner and computer forensic expert Dave Kleiman.

After more than a week of deliberations, the jury largely agreed with Craig Wright, a computer scientist who had been sued by the family of his partner David Kleiman. #RD We tell you: https://t.co/zptldi3Y7s – Forbes RD Magazine (@RevistaForbesRD) December 7, 2021

Indeed, the lawsuit had been brought by Ira Kleiman, brother of the late Dave Kleiman. And he was referring to the invention of Bitcoin. According to Ira, Dr. Wright not only invented Bitcoin under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, but he did so in association with Dave. Therefore, according to Ira, his brother was entitled to a portion of the association’s assets.

In any case, the verdict comes after arduous deliberation. In which the jury initially turned to Judge Beth Bloom and told her that they could not agree on any of the questions they had been asked to decide.

For his part, Dr. Wright never denied that Dave Kleiman played a role in the invention of Bitcoin. But that he had not contributed to its creation beyond moral support.

The Miami jury has ruled!

In effect, the jury ruled in favor of Dr. Craig Wright, on all but one of the seven counts against him: conversion.

That is, although the jury found that Dave Kleiman did not play any role in the Satoshi Nakamoto project, Dr. Wright had improperly exercised control over the W&K property. For this, they awarded $ 100 million to W&K.

Consequently, according to W&K attorney: “We are immensely pleased that our client, W&K Information Defense Research LLC, has earned $ 100 million. Reflecting that Craig Wright mistakenly took Bitcoin-related assets from W&K. ‘

Is it actually Satoshi Nakamoto?

In this regard, Andrés Rivero, the main lawyer representing Wright, said: “The decision made by the jury today reinforces what we already knew to be the truth. Dr. Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto, the sole creator of Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, and Craig Wright did not partner with David Kleiman to mine Bitcoin.

Notably, Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity was reportedly not part of the jury’s deliberations.

As a fun fact, Wright has said that he plans to donate much of the Bitcoin fortune to charities if he wins at trial. Andrés Rivero, reconfirmed Wright’s plans to donate much of his Bitcoin fortune. We will be attentive.

In fact, now the crypto community will be watching if Wright fulfills his promise to prove that he is the owner of Bitcoin. Doing so would lend credence to Wright’s claim, first made in 2016, that he is Satoshi Nakamoto.

In closing, Craig Wright said: “This has been a remarkably good result. And I feel completely vindicated. I am not a fraud, and I never have been.

What do you think of the verdict in the Kleiman vs. Wright trial? Let me know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase by Albert Einstein: «The mind is like a parachute. It only works if it is opened.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related