“Desperate Wives” could return with a ninth season

The famous Serie of ‘Desperate Housewives’ could return after 10 years of its last broadcast on the small screen, as a recent publication that was made on social networks could confirm it.

After 10 years since the successful series Desperate Housewives or Desperate Wives ended, on December 31, 2021 an image was shared that said “Desperately waiting for 2022.”

As you may recall, this show or program was created by ABC Studios and Cherry Productions and ran from 2004 to 2012 and has 180 episodes in total.

It should be noted that this poster includes: Dana Delany, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman.

That is why it is most likely that the series will reach the platform of Star +, since it belongs to the Disney company.

On the other hand, in November 2021, the beautiful actress Eva Longoria, who plays Gabrielle Solis, announced that in the event that a new version or ninth season of Desperate Wives were to be made, she would participate with Gladly, and now after the first poster was published, it is believed that the actress gave a spoiler of what was to come in the future.

I’m dying to get back into Gaby’s shoes. That was the best moment of my life. What a gift that program was for me ”.

Later in an interview with Good Morning Britain in 2021, he added:

I miss being in his shoes (Gabrielle Solis) and would make a reunion without thinking. I love that show, I love Marc Cherry, the creator, I love the girls, so yes, I would love to participate. “

So in case a ninth season were to happen, it would have 23 episodes, as this is a tradition in every season since its premiere in 2004.

In fact, the director Marc Cherry a couple of weeks ago, announced that he would like the ninth season to narrate an original idea, however, following the same line of the series, with that he refers to the same characters.

Likewise, fans do not know what it is going to be about, as they believe that the series was given a good closure with season eight.

The truth is that nobody expected this news and, suddenly, it became one of the great incentives of 2022, because although it is one of the most popular series, many had already been more than sure that it had come to an end.