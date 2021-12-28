Since last December 12, a true void has been generated within ranchera music in Mexico and the Spanish-speaking countries, as one of its highest representatives had died, Vicente Fernández.

Within his legacy there have been 30 films in which he delighted his audience with the songs that immortalized themes such as “Divine Women”, “Hermosos cariño” and “El rey”, to name a few.

In addition, his inheritance has fallen from generation to generation, being his son Alejandro and his grandchildren, Alex and Camila, who have decided to continue within the musical path, both in ranchera and pop.

However, his death has been one of the strongest blows that the famous Fernández dynasty has had, and through social networks, the rest of the members have shared how they cope with their pain.

The one who has been most affected is the 50-year-old singer, who has worried his fans through networks, as some of them say that the “Foal” is plunged into a deep depression.

Since the death of “Charro de Huentitán”, he has not stopped crying at every event in which he has been seen present, as he had to return to the stage in his native Guadalajara.

The Christmas holidays have been quite hard for him and the rest of the family, but little by little they have been coping with the pain, and he has taken refuge in the smallest person in his family.

At Christmas, the music star shared a series of images with her granddaughter Cayetana, Camila’s daughter, because at her young age, she has already ridden her first horse, one of the passions of her late great-grandfather.

But now, a new date has broken the hearts of Alejandro, his family, and the rest of his fans, but especially his mother “Doña Cuquita”, because she had to celebrate her wedding anniversary alone.

Marriage anniversary

The love story of the leaders of the Fernández dynasty has been criticized by some feminist or “new age” groups, as she was only 17 years old when she and “Don Chente” met.

The matriarch of the Fernández Abarca dynasty was a neighbor of the “Charro de Huentitán”, and sister of one of the closest friends of the successful singer, before he achieved fame and wealth, and later became his wife and mother of his children.

And it is that over several years together, they managed to build a true dynasty, in terms of business and also in the personal sphere, since the late singer is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

But now, the pain invades the family again, and the one who has decided to remember the date in style was Alejandro Fernández, who shared that on December 28, his parents had been married for 58 years.

“Today would be 58 years of marriage and they will teach us, among many other things, everything that love can build. We love you bosses, “Alejandro wrote on his Instagram account.

In the moving post you can see the leaders of the family, next to Alejandro, Alex and the twins, Camila and América Fernández, a publication that already has more than 300 thousand likes.

